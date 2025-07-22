Milwaukee Music Roundup: Oh Well, OK, Wisconsin Space Program, Trolley, Kid Millions

The summer seems to be flying by in Milwaukee. But there’s still a lot more for us to enjoy — including a lot of new music from local musicians.

Every month, we talk about some of the best new songs from the city with Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild. But this month, we’re looking at a mix of new and old songs — including a 2009 single from John Kuester, also known as Kid Millions. Kuester died earlier this month at age 48.

1. Mt Sonoma by Oh Well, OK

<a href="https://ohwellok.bandcamp.com/album/infinite-monkey-theorem">Infinite Monkey Theorem by Oh Well, Ok</a>

2. Sun In Your Hands by Wisconsin Space Program

<a href="https://wisconsinspaceprogram.bandcamp.com/album/sun-in-your-hands">Sun in Your Hands by Wisconsin Space Program</a>

3. A Carnival of Grey And White by Trolley

<a href="https://trolleymilwaukee.bandcamp.com/track/a-carnival-of-grey-and-white">A Carnival of Grey and White by Trolley</a>

4. Victim to the Beat by Kid Millions

Kid Millions - Victim to the Beat