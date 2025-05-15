Milwaukee Music Roundup: 5pm to nowhere, Zed Kenzo, Alley Eyes, Whitty Remarks

As the weather gets warmer many of us are looking forward to getting back outside. But this time of year is very special for Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild. It’s the season where festivals announce their lineup of musical acts and when he prepares for a full summer of new, local music.

Every month, Wild highlights some of the best new music from local musicians. This month, he shares a few songs with a bit of a nostalgic edge.

1. One More Chance by 5pm to Nowhere

2. Marvelous by Zed Kenzo

3. no good. by Alley Eyes

4. Heal Harms by Whitty Remarks

