-
Among the many cultural things Milwaukee Record keeps track of is a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians. Wild is the curator of that list and he joins Lake Effect every month to share with us a sample of what he’s been listening to for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.
-
Before March of 2020, Milwaukee-based musician Brett Newski says he couldn’t remember the last time he had a weekend off from performing. So, having to stay home and do nothing was uncomfortable for him.
-
On this week’s Bubbler Talk, question asker Craig Steitz wanted to know about the history of music stores in Milwaukee.There’s a rich history of music…
-
Although most live shows have been put on hold by the pandemic, Milwaukee bands are continuing to release new songs — and Matt Wild has listened to most…
-
Classical Latin American music comes from a wide range of influences. From classic European artists like Bach and Mozart to the Afro-Indigenous…
-
In December of 1969, the United States held its first military draft lottery in almost three decades. It would decide the fate of young men across the…
-
21-year-old Stephen Hull of Racine picked up the guitar seven years ago and taught himself how to play the blues.He started the Stephen Hull Experience in…
-
Although most live shows have been put on hold by the pandemic, Milwaukee bands are continuing to release new songs — and Matt Wild has listened to most…
-
You may know him as the host of the comedy news show the Manitowoc Minute, but Milwaukeean Charlie Berens is much more than that. His work as a comedian…
-
Although there haven’t been many live shows since the pandemic hit the United States in March, Milwaukee bands have somehow found a way to release new…