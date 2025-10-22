Jazz legend Herbie Hancock on the power of music

Jazz legend Herbie Hancock has produced dozens of albums — spanning jazz, funk, jazz-rock fusion and electronic music. He’s also collaborated with other music greats, from Miles Davis to Joni Mitchell. Along the way, he's picked up 14 Grammys and an Oscar for best soundtrack.

He also played Milwaukee's Pabst Theatre on October 21. Ahead of that show, he spoke with WUWM’s Maayan Silver.

For Hancock, improvisation is an important part of daily life that goes far beyond the world of jazz.

"Conversation is improvisation, so we all do that; all of us are improvisers," he said. "If you're human, you improvise — because you never know what's going to happen moment to moment."

He said music also has the power to unite people and transcend us-versus-them divisions.

"People in the audience, from whatever country we're in and whatever country they're from, we're all part of one family, the human family," Hancock explained.