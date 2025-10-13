Milwaukee Music Roundup: Paul Cebar, Ashley Altadonna, Iron Pizza, IfIHadAHiFi

As the world gets more chaotic, it often seems like music gets a bit better. That’s certainly true here in Wisconsin, where local musicians are always putting out great new music. Every month, Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild shares a few of the best new songs from local artists for the Lake Effect's Milwaukee Music Roundup.

This month's songs range from other-worldly escapism and reflections on history, to commentary on the world we see today and more.

1. Didn't Bring It Up by Paul Cebar

Didn't Bring It Up

2. Louis XIX by Ashley Altadonna

<a href="https://situationsmke.bandcamp.com/track/louis-xix-single">Louis XIX - Single by Ashley Altadonna</a>

3. Mixtape To Planet Serpo by Iron Pizza

<a href="https://ironpizza.bandcamp.com/album/serpo">Serpo by Iron Pizza</a>

4. Everyone's A Doctor by IfIHadAHiFi

<a href="https://ifihadahifi.bandcamp.com/album/paws-in-the-bacon-grease">Paws in the Bacon Grease by IfIHadAHiFi</a>