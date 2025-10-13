© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Paul Cebar, Ashley Altadonna, Iron Pizza, IfIHadAHiFi

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published October 13, 2025 at 2:23 PM CDT
Album covers from Paul Cebar, Ashley Altadonna, Iron Pizza, and IfIHadAHiFi.
As the world gets more chaotic, it often seems like music gets a bit better. That’s certainly true here in Wisconsin, where local musicians are always putting out great new music. Every month, Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild shares a few of the best new songs from local artists for the Lake Effect's Milwaukee Music Roundup.

This month's songs range from other-worldly escapism and reflections on history, to commentary on the world we see today and more.

1. Didn't Bring It Up by Paul Cebar

Didn't Bring It Up

2. Louis XIX by Ashley Altadonna

3. Mixtape To Planet Serpo by Iron Pizza

4. Everyone's A Doctor by IfIHadAHiFi

_
Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectmusicMilwaukee Record
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
