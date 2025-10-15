-
WUWM's Seeking Solutions: Keys to Homeownership series will dig into systemic housing problems and shed light on solutions that are working in Milwaukee and elsewhere.
For this month's "Milwaukee Magazine," Adam Rogan wrote about accessory dwelling units as part of the solution to Milwaukee-area's housing crisis.
A Milwaukee neighborhood in need of stable housing is offering a community-led solution.
Over the past couple of years, interest rates have soared, and the number of houses for sale hasn’t kept up with the number of new homebuyers. The Metcalfe Park Homeownership Initiative is looking to break that barrier.
Milwaukee has goals to make the city more walkable, provide convenient access to life essentials and ensure enough quality housing for current and future populations. Zoning plays a large role in that.
With rent and costs of living on the rise in Lindsay Heights and across Milwaukee, many who have lived in the neighborhood for years are priced out of homeownership.