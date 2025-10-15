Introducing Seeking Solutions: Keys to Homeownership

Homeownership is an important part of economic stability for individuals, neighborhoods and cities. Yet it's difficult for many people to buy a home in Milwaukee — even if they have a stable job. There are numerous causes for the problem. But there also are ways to address it. Those answers are the focus of WUWM's series Seeking Solutions: Keys to Homeownership.

Over the course of six months, Seeking Solutions: Keys to Homeownership features stories and interviews that dig into systemic problems and shed light on solutions that are working now in Milwaukee and elsewhere. Series topics include homebuyer coaching; keeping homes affordable; rehabilitation and reuse of older housing stock; land trusts; proposed changes to zoning and tax laws; and coverage of the broader issues surrounding the housing crisis, such as discrimination and segregation.

The series is part of WUWM's growing focus on solutions journalism, which is rigorous and compelling reporting about responses to social problems. Solutions stories investigate and explain how people are solving widely shared challenges. In an era of news avoidance and burnout, research shows that solutions reporting can make people feel less anxious, more connected to the community and more empowered to seek change.

Starting at the end of October, you will be able to listen to Seeking Solutions: Keys to Homeownership stories and interviews during Morning Edition, Lake Effect and All Things Considered, on WUWM.COM and our WUWM's social media accounts.

Support for Seeking Solutions: Keys to Homeownership is provided by Educators Credit Union and Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.