Xcaret Nuñez joined WUWM as a production assistant for Lake Effect in September 2023. Before joining Lake Effect, she was an agriculture and rural communities reporter for KOSU, Oklahoma’s NPR station and Harvest Public Media.

Xcaret is a proud first-generation college graduate from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in religious studies. She’s originally from Yuma, Arizona, the Southwest city known as the “Lettuce Capital of the World” and the “Sunniest City on Earth.”

Before coming to WUWM, Xcaret also reported, produced and anchored for NPR station KBIA in Columbia, Missouri, and interned for Here & Now, NPR and WBUR’s afternoon flagship show.

Feel free to say hi or share any story ideas with Xcaret via email at nunezx@uwm.edu.

