Wisconsinite Karina Sabol talks about looking for love on FOX’s ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’

Love can be found in some unexpected places.

Just ask Wisconsin native Karina Sabol — she joined FOX’s reality dating show, Farmer Wants A Wife, in hopes of finding a rural romance.

On the show, four farmers from across the country are paired with a crop of single women from big cities to show them what life on a farm is like. The ultimate goal is to find their future spouse.

The Season 3 finale aired recently, and Sabol — a 24-year-old new business and operations manager from Madison — was one of two women left vying for farmer Jay Wood’s heart. Wood ultimately moved forward with his other dater, Grace Clark, a 23-year-old nanny from Washington.

Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez spoke with Sabol about her decision to join the show and what her journey to find love on the farm was like.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Tell me about yourself and how you ended up on the show.

I'm from Madison, Wisconsin. That's where I was raised, and I moved back there after graduating from college (at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater). My best friend lived [in Madison] as well at the time, when I was applying, and she was like, “You should apply for Love Island!” And I was like, “No, that show is not my realm or anything I really agreed to.” But I was like, “I have heard about this show, Farmer Wants A Wife, so I'll sign up for this.” And so we both just kind of went out on a whim, thinking it was kind of like a joke, and we applied. And I got a text back, and there I was, continuing the process along, and I ended up in Alabama.

What made you think dating a farmer, and the lifestyle that comes with it, might be for you?

So I grew up with a family farm. We've had, over the years, horses, cows, cats and dogs. My sisters have chickens, ducks, like that whole realm, so it's not too far-fetched, especially in the Madison area. There's still a big focus on agriculture and farmers. I’ve also always admired the farming lifestyle. It’s very admirable to me in the sense that they're hardworking, they have the grit. They also have probably more traditional values and want to settle down, so I kind of felt there's nothing too bad that could come from this opportunity. So I went along with it.

You matched with farmer Jay Woods — a cattle rancher living in rural Alabama — what was it about farmer Jay's profile that caught your eye?

Right off the bat, [farmer Jay] definitely had some of the general characteristics that I usually look for in a guy, which are usually athletic or has that competitive side. He played football at [the University of Michigan], and so that originally kind of caught my eye too, since he was a part of the Midwest culture for a little bit. He also talked about family and faith, so that intrigued me, and as the season went on, we just kept building our friendship and relationship.

FOX Karina Sabol (pictured above) was one of two women left vying for Farmer Jay Wood’s heart on Season 3 of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife.’

You were one of farmer Jay's final two daters. How are you feeling leading up to the finale?

The finale actually came up really quickly. From the time that my family came to visit and meet Jay, and I met his family, it was within 48 hours. I have a lot of pride for my family, and I'm really lucky to have them in my back corner. I was really excited to have them meet him and also meet his family, because I know family is important to him. So we were definitely on a high, and after our families met, we got to go on one final date. Everything was good, but I also knew, and I think my sister mentions it on the show, there was concern leading up to [the finale] as to why he hadn’t figured out who he wanted yet. And so at that point, going into it, I was kind of expecting for myself to have hesitation if I was going to be the one [he asked to pursue a relationship with], because I don't think anyone deserves to be a second choice, especially on something so important as love. I want you to jump two feet in and not one foot, and maybe teeter there.

Do you feel like this experience changed your perspective on dating and who you date?

I know this is really controversial, because my family tells me it all the time, but I've really solidified that I do want to get married soon, and I want to do it with the right person. So I'm not going to force it, but I do kind of date to marry at this point. And I know I'm young, and there's so much that can change, but I want to go into a relationship with the intent for a possible future, and I hope that the person who dates me also goes in with that same intent.

What’s next for you?

It was definitely a weird feeling coming back, because by the time we ended up finishing filming, it was the first week of November, so our names and anything about the show weren't released until mid-February. So I was kind of just waiting around because I couldn't go on the dating apps and start a relationship and be like, “Oh, I was actually gone on TV for a couple of weeks." So I was definitely in limbo. And once our names got released, I was still in that same predicament that it would ruin the story if someone saw me. So I've kind of just been waiting for the finale to air, and now I'm back out in the world, ready to date and traveling a lot, trying to see different cultures, different communities, see if there's a right fit somewhere else. But I love Wisconsin, and I love Madison, too.

What's your advice for anyone out there looking for love right now?

My advice, and I live by this, is that there truly isn't life without love, so risk it. There's nothing worse than being told no, but it's the only way you're going to know. And just ask the questions that you want to ask, and you'll either save time in the long run, or you'll be super happy with the answer and be able to build a stronger bond.

