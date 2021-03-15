© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Love

  • 4624749473_c9b30f6f11_o.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Essay: Love Lost
    Joanne Nelson
    ,
    If you needed reminding, Sunday is Valentine’s Day. And Lake Effect essayist Joanne Nelson uses the occasion to think about her Milwaukee girlhood and…