Mallory Cheng joined WUWM as a Producer of Lake Effect in June 2021.

Prior to joining Lake Effect, she worked as a Documenter for City Bureau, where she live-tweeted and reported on local government meetings in Chicago. She also reported for The Gazette Chicago and the South Side Weekly. She got her start in audio while interning at StoryCorps Chicago and continued to produce and host weekly shows for college radio at WDUB while attending Denison University.

Twitter: @mallorycheng_