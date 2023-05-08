This year's Women's Entrepreneurship Week activities return to an in-person format

It’s Women’s Entrepreneurship Week (WEWmke) here in Milwaukee. The events celebrating Milwaukee-area women are back to being fully in-person.

From the food industry to storytellers and creatives, local women will have abundant opportunities to network, collaborate and share their experiences.

Stephanie Melnick owns She Stands Tall, an organization that partners alongside WEWmke. She explains the importance of returning to an in-person format and the impact of the festivities.

After being founded in 2017, the organization was forced to hold its events online due to the pandemic. The organization then expanded its capacity through a partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network, focusing on uplifting women entrepreneurs.

"It was really important for us to be back in different spaces in Milwaukee, getting to see what those look like, getting to look each other eye to eye, getting to hug again and, you know, shake hands again and really learn from each other in a more personal way," says Melnick.

This week, the activities, such as Feeding Milwaukee on May 9, will bring together entrepreneurs, founders, small business owners and professionals for events to celebrate businesses. The events will go through May 12. You can find the full list of activities here.