-
Meghan Duggan is inarguably one of the best hockey players in the world. The former Wisconsin Badger was the captain of the Olympic champion team in 2018.…
-
Milwaukee may be known for its beer, both brewed and consumed, but few people really understand the inner workings of the local industry. As several…
-
The November issue of Milwaukee Magazine focuses on women. From profiles of local women who are doing great things to national trends on pay equity, the…
-
Married mothers — and mothers with live-in partners — are doing more housework than their single counterparts. That’s according to a new study, which…
-
If you look at the list of producers and showhosts at WUWM, with just a couple of exceptions, it consists of nearly all women. While the demographic…
-
Women's Entrepreneurship Week is the brainchild of leaders at a Milwaukee co-working space called Ward 4.About a year and a half ago, these leaders…