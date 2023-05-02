© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Canndigenous founder creates nonprofit for Indigenous cannabis entrepreneurs

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Mallory Cheng,
Robert Larry
Published May 2, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT
Rob Pero_Canndigenous_ICIA.jpg
Canndigenous
/
Rob Pero, founder of Canndigneous

When it comes to marijuana legalization, Wisconsin is an island amongst our other Midwest neighbors that have legalized it for recreational or medical use. There are some laws and loopholes that allow certain forms of the plant — such as CBD and hemp to be used in the state.

Gavel of judge lying on green leaves of marijuana closeup
As more Midwestern states legalize marijuana, Wisconsin's total prohibition remains
Joy Powers

Canndigenous Farm 9_Rob Pero.JPG
Canndigenous
/
Rob Pero, founder of Canndigenos

In 2021, the first independent Native American-owned hemp farm and CBD retailer was established in Cambridge, Wisconsin. It's called Canndigenous. And recently, founder Rob Pero launched a national nonprofit called the Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association to help other Indigenous cannabis entrepreneurs navigate the industry in each of their states.

While describing his motivation for getting into the cannabis field, Pero says, "I love cannabis ... I have to be open about that and being proud to say it, which I think is a big step in the [right] direction, cause a lot of people still are afraid to kind of come out of that green closet," says Pero.

He dedicates his work and businesses to the other Indigenous people and communities that have supported him. But, once he got up and running, he wanted to share his knowledge with other cannabis entrepreneurs like himself — especially those who live in states, like Wisconsin, with complex marijuana laws.

Pero says, "There's so much stigma with cannabis and our people that I just felt like if there was ever a perfect marriage of words, this was it ... [and] would be an untapped potential for our indigenous communities to really own this while also destigmatizing what cannabis is."

The methods of doing this include selling CBD nationally where it is legal while also doing sourcing and quality control for other tribal brands.

_

Tags
WUWMLake EffectIndigenous Peoplesmarijuana
Mallory Cheng
Mallory Cheng joined WUWM as a producer for Lake Effect in 2021.
See stories by Mallory Cheng
Robert Larry
Robert Larry joined WUWM in 2022 as a digital producer.
See stories by Robert Larry
Related Content