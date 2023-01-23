© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Wisconsin State Legislature may pass medical marijuana—with strict conditions

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Robert Larry
Published January 23, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST
Wisconsin US state flag with statue of lady justice and judicial scales in dark room. Concept of judgement and punishment
mehaniq41
/
Stock Adobe
The Wisconsin State Legislature may legalize medical marijuana. Barbara Zabawa, clinical assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee’s College of Health Sciences, details how other similar states mandate the legalized controlled substance.

The Wisconsin State Legislature may pass legislation legalizing medical marijuana. If medical marijuana is legalized, there will likely be strict conditions determining which patients can legally access it. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has already made it clear that regardless of its popularity among voters, many Republicans remain firmly against legalizing recreational marijuana.

The possibility of legalization has prompted questions on what medical marijuana could look like in Wisconsin. Barbara Zabawa, a clinical assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee’s College of Health Sciences, offers some insight on what these conditions look like in other similar states and what could happen in Wisconsin.

Zabawa explains that in states where marijuana is legal, there is typically a limit on the amounts that someone may purchase. In states where it's legal, medical marijuana requires a prescription from an appropriate, prescribing medical authority, typically a doctor. Marijuana-specific laws will also typically prohibit people from other states crossing state lines to purchase the substance.

The conditions for medical marijuana use vary from state to state. In some, state lawmakers create a list of conditions that qualify for medical marijuana prescriptions; in other states, prescribing physicians have the discretion to decide which conditions can be treated by medical marijuana. It's unclear what medical evidence would be necessary for a condition to be included on a potential list, since most research has been obstructed by the federal legal status of marijuana.

"Clinical research has been very, very limited because of the drug status of being a Schedule 1 controlled substance, and it is still classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance by the Drug Enforcement Agency, the DEA, and so federally marijuana is still illegal," Zabawa says. "And so research, using an illegal drug, is difficult, and certainly you're not gonna get funding for it from any federal agency."

Zabawa says the legal path forward is simple, as roughly 30 states in the U.S. have some form or legal medical or recreational marijuana. But politically, legalizing medical marijuana has proven to be more complex.

"It's the political climate that I think is the more of the challenge. That is the big hurdle that I think our state would face," says Zabawa.

_

Tags
WUWMLake EffectWisconsin Legislaturemarijuana
Joy Powers
Joy Powers hosts and produces Lake Effect. She joined WUWM in 2016.
See stories by Joy Powers
Robert Larry
Robert Larry joined WUWM in 2022 as a digital producer.
See stories by Robert Larry
Related Content