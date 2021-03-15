Indigenous Peoples

-
Gov. Tony Evers signed off Wednesday on the Ho-Chunk Nation’s plans to open a casino and entertainment complex in Beloit, hailing the project as job creator that will help the region recover from the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Women Are The Ones Who Are The Guardians': Documentary Tells Story Of The Activists Fighting Against The Dakota Access PipelineA new documentary, End Of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock, tells the story of a group of women who have dedicated their lives to fighting the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.
Bad River Band Wildlife Specialist Says State Leaders Need To Learn From Tribes On Wolf RelationshipWisconsin recently held its first gray wolf hunt since 2014. Native tribes exercised their treaty rights to 50-percent of the quota in ceded territory and the state was left with a target of 119 wolves for nontribal hunters. In just the first three days of the weeklong hunt, nontribal hunters registered 215 dead wolves, blowing past the state’s goal.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Native Americans in the United States have the highest rate of chronic disease among all…
Coronavirus cases among Native Americans in Wisconsin have tripled since Sept. 1 as the state continues to grapple with the pandemic.The state Department…
Four out of 5 Native women have experienced violence in their lives. Native women are 2.5 times more likely to experience sexual assault than all other…
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 5 women report having experienced severe physical violence from an…
We recently covered how the Oneida Nation Wisconsin is turning to indigenous agricultural practices to put food on the table during the coronavirus…
The coronavirus pandemic has a lot of us rethinking the ways we put food on the table. For the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, that has meant a return to…
Forest County Potawatomi Community Chairman Ned Daniels, Jr. made several key points, as he gave the 16th annual State of the Tribes address Tuesday…