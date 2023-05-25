Some of the must-see stops in Door County this summer

Wisconsin is a great place to explore in the summer and we have so many unique destinations that offer up a variety of experiences. From beautiful views to delicious food — now is the time to plan your summer getaway.

This month’s Milwaukee Magazine has a guide to one of the state’s most popular tourist destinations: Door County. Travel author Kevin Revolinski contributed to that guide and he details some of the must-see stops on the state’s peninsula.

Despite Door County not being widely associated with cheese production as Revolinski explains, there are many cheese producers there that deserve recognition, such as Renard's. Revolinski says Artisan Cheese Company in Egg Harbor recently came in second place in the U.S. Championship Cheese competition.

Aside from cheese, Revolinski also recommends experiencing a Door County tradition — a fish boil. "The fish boil is something that's very Door County, and it's a Scandinavian tradition. The fishermen used to have group meals, and so they would put white fish into a big kettle over an open fire. When it boiled over, it would take some of the nastier oils away, so it takes some of the fishy smell away," he says.

Revolinski continues, "This boiled fish is served with melted butter and vegetables on the side. It's as delicious as it is spectacular in terms of the show."

1 of 3 — 0523-FEAT-Door-County-Dan-Eggert---Newport-State-Park-Camping-Milky-Way-Stars-12.jpg View of the night sky from Newport State Park Dan Eggert 2 of 3 — 0523-FEAT-Door-County-Lauren-Reichelt-Clark-Lake.png Clark Lake Lauren Reichelt 3 of 3 — 0523-FEAT-Door-County-MikeTittel_Mink-River-Kayak_0235.png Kayaking on Mink River Mike Tittel

In addition to Door County's famous cherry dishes, Revolinski recommends trying some pecan rolls and Grandma's Swedish Bakery.

For some good views in Door County, he recommends checking out the newly renovated Eagle Bluff Tower, which was recently rebuilt to be wheelchair accessible.