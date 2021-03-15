-
As most things in our lives have turned virtual, it turns out tourism can as well. VISIT Milwaukee collaborated with two photographers and videographers…
-
When new Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes went to get their picture taken for the state’s official highway map, they didn’t go to a…
-
With a new administration in Madison, a new set of cabinet secretaries has taken office and is setting the groundwork for their priorities over the next…
-
Milwaukee has five new hotels in the works. That’s not including hotels opened in the last couple years, and updates to existing hotels. All-told, the new…
-
If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a caveman, now might be your best shot. The Kickapoo Indian Caverns in southwestern Wisconsin are up for sale. The…
-
If you work or spend any time downtown, you know that much of the business district can be a little slower on weekends than during the work week. But this…
-
Gov. Scott Walker announced a plan on Wednesday that he says will “dramatically increase” the number of walleye in the state.The effort, called the…
-
Visit some of Wisconsin's weirder roadside attractions.If you came of age more than a few years ago, you probably remember the time when a vacation…