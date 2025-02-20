Northwoods winter tourism and recreation adjust to warmer winters

Last winter was the warmest on record in Wisconsin. But things are looking different this year, and that’s good news for the Northwoods — a region that depends on lots of snow and ice to support winter tourism.

Katie Thoresen is the news director at WXPR, based in Rhinelander. She shares her outlook on how winter recreation is going this year and how they've adjusted to changing winters with WUWM environmental reporter Susan Bence.

"A key part of the Northwoods is having enough snow, enough ice to bring people up here to enjoy the winter," Thoreson says.