Thin Ice
Wisconsin’s winters are warming faster than any other season, a trend expected to continue as greenhouse gas emissions persist. "Thin Ice 2025: Wisconsin’s Warming Winters" explores these changes through the voices of residents, experts and stakeholders.

Northwoods winter tourism and recreation adjust to warmer winters

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Susan Bence
Published February 20, 2025 at 3:09 PM CST
Winter has finally arrived in the Northwoods.
Winter has finally arrived in the Northwoods.
When there wasn't enough snow for Boulder Junction's cross-country ski trail, the town created a ice skating trail instead.
When there wasn't enough snow for Boulder Junction's cross-country ski trail, the town created a ice skating trail instead.
Last winter was the warmest on record in Wisconsin. But things are looking different this year, and that’s good news for the Northwoods — a region that depends on lots of snow and ice to support winter tourism.

Katie Thoresen is the news director at WXPR, based in Rhinelander. She shares her outlook on how winter recreation is going this year and how they've adjusted to changing winters with WUWM environmental reporter Susan Bence.

"A key part of the Northwoods is having enough snow, enough ice to bring people up here to enjoy the winter," Thoreson says.
