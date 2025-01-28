Economy & Business

-
March Madness. Buzzer beaters. Cinderella stories. And, legalized gambling. This time of the year means lots of money will hit the sports book — here's what it means for Wisconsin.
As Dry January calls closing time, it’s a unique chance to consider the role alcohol plays in people’s lives. That’s especially true in Milwaukee, the Brew City, and across the state of Wisconsin. Within the last few years, multiple nonalcoholic bars have opened. In that same time, they’ve also closed.
NPR stories
WUWM stories
WUWM visited a basement workshop in Menomonee Falls and a beverage plant in Random Lake to see two of the four finalists in a statewide innovation contest.
The economy and inflation have been top issues in this presidential election year. But a new report suggests that Wisconsin workers are doing relatively well, and even exceeding expectations, despite inflation.
Greentree and Teutonia Apartments are a public housing community on Milwaukee's north side. The community inspires us to consider deeper meanings of "safety."
The U.S. Department of Energy will provide $3.4 million in funding for what are called "net-zero" homes.
The housing market is tight across the country, but Milwaukee presents some unique challenges that some other cities aren’t facing. Milwaukee Magazine's Chris Droser breaks down some of those challenges.
The Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH) was developed to create a community benefits agreement ensuring certain rights for its future employees for Milwaukee's downtown Deer District.
The county budget passed last fall set aside about one million dollars in tax revenue for the loan program for Milwaukee residents. It’s on top of an existing loan effort for income-eligible homeowners in almost all Milwaukee County suburbs.
Over the past couple of years, interest rates have soared, and the number of houses for sale hasn’t kept up with the number of new homebuyers. The Metcalfe Park Homeownership Initiative is looking to break that barrier.
The National Science Foundation effort aims to clean environment, add jobs and boost DEI.
The Bucks have fired Adrian Griffin even though the team had a 30-13 record.