Environment

President Biden hosted dozens of world leaders for a virtual climate summit as the administration tries to reassert U.S. leadership on the issue around the globe.
When you come back inside after celebrating Earth with a walk or by planting some trees, check out these ways NPR's Arts & Culture team has connected with our Mother Earth via the arts.
President Biden plans to re-establish the U.S. as a climate leader. Protesters gather in Columbus after an officer shot a Black teenage girl. Schools aim to help kids after a year of uncertainty.
The Biden administration is hoping Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro will commit to climate standards for the Amazon. Activists warn of the folly of a deal with Bolsonaro, who's long dismissed climate concerns.
Bilateral ties are at a low and while Washington and Beijing agreed on climate cooperation, details are unclear. Competition with China is key to the Biden administration's response to climate change.
In a letter to the president, 12 governors asked that the White House order a ban on greenhouse gas-emitting cars and light trucks within 14 years.
If you've got an avocado that's about to go bad, you can use it to make this simple, healthy chocolate mousse recipe.
As America continues to lead the world in per capita waste production, it's becoming more and more clear that everybody — from manufacturers to consumers — "over-believes" in recycling.
NOAA is overseeing a $100 million effort to restore Florida's most important coral reefs. Over the last 40 years, they've been degraded by disease, development and environmental stresses.
Some companies, under pressure from shareholders, are tying executive compensation to climate targets. It's not widespread yet, but the approach is catching on.
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with reporter Amy Graff from SFGate about a grim sign for 2021's wildfire season: low moisture in California forests.
The U.S. and China say they will work together to tackle climate change. It's a rare display of cooperation amid an overall tense relationship.