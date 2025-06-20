How to approach the extreme 'heat dome' blanketing Wisconsin and the Midwest

The Midwest will experience a “heat dome” this weekend. It’s expected to cause oppressive heat and humidity for millions in wide stretches of states like Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Heat indices are expected to get up to 103 to 109 degrees across the Midwest. The heat index couples actual air temperature with humidity — which can make it feel very soupy outside.

Meteorologist Ben Sheppard is with the National Weather Service and is based in Milwaukee/Sullivan.

"We are urging people to limit their time spent outdoors and never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles, and in the event you do need to go outside, to stay hydrated and take breaks as often as possible," he says.

If you do plan on attending an outdoor event this weekend, Sheppard says, "we're urging people to stay hydrated, take breaks, use that shade to your advantage."

He says it's a good idea to check up on people. "If you notice a neighbor with an air conditioning issue or something like that, [make] sure that people have access to air conditioning and to relief from this heat, particularly during the worst times of the day in the afternoon," he notes.

He says the heat wave will last through Monday. The heat dome will drift toward the East Coast early next week.