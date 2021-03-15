-
Wisconsin has seen a fairly mild winter this year. Some may point to climate change as the cause of this issue, but UW-Milwaukee professor and leading…
-
Staying warm is a skill, says adventurer Blair Braverman. Even if you're not about to dogsled across Alaska, she has some suggestions for staying comfortable during lower-stakes outdoor fun.
-
We just had a warm winter weekend, but winter is far from over. And with winter comes, of course, the constant battle with the snow — and the snow…
-
The United States may be divided politically, but there's one thing just about everyone agrees on: Why can’t the weather forecast be more accurate?There…
-
Inclement weather sure has a knack for bad timing. On the eve of Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel periods of the year, high winds and heavy snow are buffeting places from Oregon to New England.
-
Heavy rains are expected across southern Wisconsin Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. A flash flood watch is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.“The…
-
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster in 13 counties. Some parts of southeast Texas could see rain totals of 30 to 40 inches through Friday, the National Weather Service says.
-
With maximum sustained winds of about 90 mph, Dorian was a Category 1 storm when its eye crossed over Cape Hatteras. It is now moving northeast at 24 mph.
-
The Category 5 storm stalled over the Bahamas, causing destruction and flooding. People were evacuated to safe zones while officials assess the extent of the hurricane's impact.
-
The Bahamas health minister announced the higher death toll late Wednesday, as Dorian continued shadowing the U.S. East Coast.