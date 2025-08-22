What residents should know about what FEMA is doing in Milwaukee

Collette McDougal loves her home on north 58th street, calling it a blessing. It’s got an extra bedroom that family members know is always open. It’s where her aunt stayed when she was in in-home hospice. And it’s the house on the block, neighbors know they can rely on.

"I would go around and help assist if [their] grass needs cutting," McDougal says. "Any help they would need I would do that because they know how adamant I am about keeping [up] my home and my lawn. I love my home."

Jimmy Gutierrez / WUWM Collette McDougal looks on as the city hauls away her water damaged property

So when flooding hit her block earlier this month, including close to 5-feet in her basement, Ms. C, as she’s known by neighbors, sprung into action and let neighbors know what to do next.

"Get everything out [of the basement], make sure that you call [because] you have to put this claim in for it to be picked up for free," says McDougal.

But even Ms. C can’t do it all.

Thursday afternoon was day one of FEMA and local partners including the state’s emergency management team, small business administration and Milwaukee County going door-to-door assessing damages. Including Ms. C’s home.

There are six teams like this scattered around Milwaukee, Waukesha and Washington county all doing the same thing. They're responding to the hardest hit areas relying on reported damage reports from 211.

Kim Keblish is from FEMA and she talked with McDougal about her home and damages. She said when they talk with people they have some standard questions they'll ask.

"Was it clean water or dirty water? How many inches of water in your home? Was it above electrical outlets? Did it have impacts to major utilities in your home ... [like] your HVAC?," Keblish says.

She says it’s okay if residents aren’t home but they’d like to talk to as many people as they can to validate the damage. FEMA is scheduled to be in the area through the weekend but they could stay longer if the state requests additional time.

"After these damage assessments are complete, the state will make an analysis of this data and make a determination if state and local abilities are exceeded and they would like to request federal assistance," said Keblish.

If that request happens, it will eventually end up on the president’s desk, who is the ultimate decided if FEMA funds, and additional support, can be disbursed to Milwaukee residents, like Ms. C.

"I’m by myself and on a set income and a lot of my family has their own families and are dealing with this as well," says McDougal. "I'm just hoping that all the help and support will be there for those who don't have that support and help."

Emergency Management says that residents should continue to clean out their homes and call 211 for any help needed with clean up.