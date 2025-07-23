© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Dig In!
Lake Effect’s Joy Powers chats with Venice Williams, the executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center, about gardening, herbal remedies and healthy cooking.

Exploring Fondy Farmers Market, the oldest farmers market in Milwaukee

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published July 23, 2025 at 4:13 PM CDT
Lake Effect's Joy Powers chatting with Dig In! contributor Venice Williams at the Fondy Farmer's Market.
Samia Saeed
The Fondy Farmers Market is the oldest farmers market in the city of Milwaukee. For more than a century, it’s brought produce and other goods fresh from the makers who create them.

Today, the market has everything from fruits and vegetables to fresh juices and other health and wellness products. Venice Williams is the executive director of the Fondy Food Center, which runs the market.

She says one of her favorite parts of the market is hearing all the different languages being spoken, by vendors and customers alike.

“When I’m walking through the market and I can hear three, four, five different languages being spoken, it brings tears to my eyes because it means that we are reaching deep into the city of Milwaukee to engage community — related to food — and in ways that are healthy and beneficial,” says Williams.

The Fondy Farmers Market is currently in its regular season and is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

