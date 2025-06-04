© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dig In!
Lake Effect’s Joy Powers chats with Venice Williams, the executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center, about gardening, herbal remedies and healthy cooking.

Dig In!: Building community & connecting with nature in Milwaukee

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published June 4, 2025 at 12:11 PM CDT
Flowers in a garden
Joy Powers
/
WUWM
Joy Powers joins Venice Williams at Alice's Garden to talk about community-building and connecting with nature.

As anyone with allergies will tell you: Milwaukee is abloom. As flowers and animals emerge from the cold winter season, people are also looking to get out into the community. The weather, alongside a tense political climate, has made many Milwaukeeans more interested in connecting with others.

That’s good news for Venice Williams, the executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center. The garden and the center have packed schedules this summer, full of opportunities to get outside and build new relationships. Lake Effect's Joy Powers joined Venice at the garden for this month’s Dig In!

_
Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectAlice's Gardenurban agriculture
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Related Content