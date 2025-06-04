Dig In!: Building community & connecting with nature in Milwaukee

As anyone with allergies will tell you: Milwaukee is abloom. As flowers and animals emerge from the cold winter season, people are also looking to get out into the community. The weather, alongside a tense political climate, has made many Milwaukeeans more interested in connecting with others.

That’s good news for Venice Williams, the executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center. The garden and the center have packed schedules this summer, full of opportunities to get outside and build new relationships. Lake Effect's Joy Powers joined Venice at the garden for this month’s Dig In!