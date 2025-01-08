Venice Williams discusses her ecologically-focused resolutions for 2025.

It’s the start of the New Year and many of us are thinking about what we want to do and who we want to be in 2025. For Dig In! contributor Venice Williams, that includes a deep exploration of how she’s engaging with the world around her.

Williams is the executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center, and she regularly joins us to talk about all things gardening, healthy food and cooking. She joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to talk about her resolutions for 2025. In the coming year, Williams wants to do her part to loosen the “harmful grip that so many of us have on the earth and invite others to do some of the same things.”

Williams plans to grow and preserve more of her own food in 2025, while also supporting sustainable, farm-to-table restaurants. In addition to replacing harsh, household chemicals with apple cider vinegar or baking soda solutions, she also hopes to connect with local bulk purchasing networks to reduce packaging waste. She's moving into the new year with a spirit of gratitude, as well as a desire to bring more indigenous practices into her life and work.

