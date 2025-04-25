Trail advocates say Trump administration puts active transportation projects at risk
1 of 2 — IMG_20250418_100418091.jpg
Cheryl Blue, executive director of the 30th Street Industrial Corridor Corp., and Willie Karidis, project director at Route of the Badger, Rails to Trails Conservancy, stand on a bridge at 30th and Galena Streets, above the planned recreational trail corridor.
Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM
2 of 2 — IMG_20250418_101336636.jpg
Looking north at the planned trail corridor from the bridge at 30th and Galena.
Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM
Spring means more people hitting biking and hiking trails. But trail advocates say a Trump administration review of grants made under President Biden puts active transportation projects at risk.