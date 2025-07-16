© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Why are Milwaukee craft breweries closing?

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published July 16, 2025 at 3:09 PM CDT
Portrait of a bearded man working in a brewery and checking quality of the craft beer. Brewery owner tasting beer from the best bach. Cropped shot of a man filling a glass of beer on a tap.
Zamrznuti tonovi
/
Stock Adobe
Wisconsin State Journal's "Beer Baron" columnist Chris Drosner joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to discuss recent brewery closures and what they could mean for the industry.

Breweries are an integral part of Wisconsin culture. But recently, some of the Milwaukee's beloved craft breweries have decided to call it quits. Over the past year, fan favorites like Enlightened Brewery, Good City and Mobcraft have all announced an end to business, in one way or another.

Chris Drosner is the executive editor of Milwaukee Magazine and the Beer Baron columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal. He joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to talk about these recent closures, and what it could mean for the industry.

"What we're seeing is kind of a shift from an industry that had been on a growth trajectory for a long time kind of coming back to Earth a little bit," he says. "And the closure rate that we're seeing now is probably more in line with other industries."

Drosner says a combination of rising costs, shifting consumer preferences and a growing number of alternative beverages are squeezing many craft breweries today.

"Everything's getting more expensive, people are drinking less beer and there's a lot more competition, both within beer and from stuff like THC beverages, canned cocktails — you know, the kind of things that are competing for shelf space and competing for consumer attention," he says.

Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
