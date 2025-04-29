Milwaukee's brewing history and landmarks

The Wisconsin Historical Society and Old World Wisconsin are opening a historic tavern on May 17. Wittenbel's Tavern, established in 1906, has been restored to recreate a post-prohibition 1930s tavern.

Elizabeth Hilton is the national register coordinator at the Wisconsin Historical Society. Hilton shares her knowledge about beer and brewing landmarks around Milwaukee.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

How would you describe brewing history in Milwaukee?

Well, the history of brewing in Milwaukee really began with this influx of German immigrants that came in around the middle of the 1800s. They came to America and to Wisconsin with this knowledge — some of them practiced and had breweries back in Germany before coming over here. When you look at these properties that are scattered around Milwaukee or in Wisconsin in general, you'll see that these brewers, they worked together. Oftentimes you see some of them started off working under Joseph Schlitz. The architects as well that built these complexes for them were also German immigrants as well, so there really was a strong community there.

What can you tell me about the Schlitz house?

The Victor Schlitz House was constructed in 1890 in the Queen Anne style. Victor Schlitz was the nephew of Joseph Schlitz, and he was the brewer that made Schlitz what it is today. He actually came in after his uncle was already established here, came over from Germany, and he actually was in the liquor and wine distribution business. He became quite wealthy and very successful at what he did, probably from learning from his uncle Joseph. His house is one of almost 70 properties that are tied to the Schlitz family that are located in the Milwaukee area.

The Papst Mansion was built in 1892. What can you tell me about that?

The Pabst Mansion is such a gem in the middle of Milwaukee. The house is 20,000 square feet and it was designed by the architectural firm of Ferry and Clas, and it was designed in the Flemish Renaissance Revival style.

It is clad in brickwork that is laid in a Flemish bond, but it also has these gable ends that are very specific to the Flemish style where they are stepped and they are highly decorative. Aside from being the only Flemish Renaissance Revival house that we are aware of within the state of Wisconsin, it is also highly decorative on the interior. This House has eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, most of which were established with hot and cold running water and 14 fireplaces. It was one of the first in Milwaukee to have central heating, which was by Johnson Controls, a company that's still in existence in the area today.

The interior of each of the rooms is so highly decorative that each room has its own specific architectural style. So, you will see a different style from the parlor to the dining room to the Conservatory to the servants’ quarters or the bedrooms upstairs. Each room has such high degree of ornament. A very elaborate display of marble is used throughout. The decoration is just something that you do not have an opportunity to see today.

Wisconsin Historical Society The Meissner Store was the first commercial enterprise in Old Ashippun.

The Meissner store was recently listed in both the state and National Register of Historic Places. What makes that significant enough be registered and listed?

We were really excited when the Meissner Store came across our desk. This is a general store and post office that was constructed in 1873. It’s in an unincorporated area in the town of Ashippun. This was a very rural area where you had immigrant farmers that were coming into the surrounding area and established themselves, but they came all the way, leaving their families behind. They would come to the general store to trade goods. Also, that was where they were able to communicate with their families back home, once the post office was established within this general store.

It was also the social gathering spot, so you'd go into town, hang out at the store and find out what's going on with your neighbors and what goods are coming in through the door. It really became the center of the community immediately after it was established. But this property has such a long history that in 1925 it was converted fully to a tavern, restaurant and dance hall. So, when it became a tavern, it extended that social area within the community of people coming and hanging out longer, getting an opportunity to socialize with their fellow neighbors that they don't get to see that often.

Another thing that's very exciting about the Meissner Store is that the Maple Inn, which is a supper club, opened in 1930 and it has remained in business throughout almost 100 years now. It's a fantastic supper club. You can go get your weekly fish fries and it remains a very active part of the community. The Meissner Store is also really exciting because when we were preparing the National Register nomination for this, we look at other comparable properties to show why this location is so significant and we came across Whittnebel’s Tavern. That actually used to be located up the road in the town of Ashippun before it was relocated to Old World Wisconsin.

Can you tell me more about Whittnebel’s Tavern?

It was constructed in 1906 when Roosevelt was president, but it remained a family friendly gathering spot through prohibition and survived all the way up to 2017, when the family was ready to cut ties with the property. But they were very thrilled to be able to see it live on on the grounds of Old World Wisconsin.