Old World Wisconsin's Brewhouse opens to the public
On Saturday, June 18, Old World Wisconsin, one of the Wisconsin Historical Society’s historic sites and museums, hosted the grand opening of its new Brewhouse and Brewing Experience, presented by the Cleary-Kumm family.
The Brewhouse and Brewing Experience opened to visitors for the first time when Old World Wisconsin’s summer hours kicked off on Wednesday, June 15. The attraction is included as part of the site’s general admission experience. The opening of the Brewhouse marks the completion of the first step in a multiphase project that will transform Old World Wisconsin’s main entry area and allow visitors to explore Wisconsin’s brewing heritage through immersive experiences and demonstrations.
“Wisconsin has a rich beer and brewing heritage, and we are excited to tell the stories of the state’s beer making traditions in a way that will engage and inspire our visitors,” said Dan Freas, Old World Wisconsin site director.