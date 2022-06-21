© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Old World Wisconsin's Brewhouse opens to the public

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Mallory Cheng,
Kobe Brown
Published June 21, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT
2022_OWW_BOC Brewhouse event025.jpg
Dean Witter
/
Wisconsin Historical Foundation
Old World Wisconsin Brewing Experience Coordinator Rob Novak smiles as he taps a keg and fills a bottle of historic beer brewed inside the new brewhouse.

On Saturday, June 18, Old World Wisconsin, one of the Wisconsin Historical Society’s historic sites and museums, hosted the grand opening of its new Brewhouse and Brewing Experience, presented by the Cleary-Kumm family.

READ: Brewing beer in Old World Wisconsin

The Brewhouse and Brewing Experience opened to visitors for the first time when Old World Wisconsin’s summer hours kicked off on Wednesday, June 15. The attraction is included as part of the site’s general admission experience. The opening of the Brewhouse marks the completion of the first step in a multiphase project that will transform Old World Wisconsin’s main entry area and allow visitors to explore Wisconsin’s brewing heritage through immersive experiences and demonstrations.

2022_OWW_BOC Brewhouse event123.jpg
1 of 3  — 2022_OWW_BOC Brewhouse event123.jpg
Photo from June 3, 2022 Old World Wisconsin new Brewhouse ribbon-cutting event and reception for Wisconsin Historical Society Board of Curators, Wisconsin Historical Foundation Board of Directors, state legislators and other special guests.
Dean Witter
2021_OWW_New-Brewery-Building-001.jpg
2 of 3  — 2021_OWW_New-Brewery-Building-001.jpg
Image of the new Brewhouse at night at Old World Wisconsin.
Old World Wisconsin
2022_OWW_Brewhouse-Member-Peek053.jpg
3 of 3  — 2022_OWW_Brewhouse-Member-Peek053.jpg
Photo from the June 4, 2022 new Brewhouse sneak peek opening event for Wisconsin Historical Society members at Old World Wisconsin.
Dean Witter

“Wisconsin has a rich beer and brewing heritage, and we are excited to tell the stories of the state’s beer making traditions in a way that will engage and inspire our visitors,” said Dan Freas, Old World Wisconsin site director.

Tags

WUWMLake EffectTavern Tuesdays
Mallory Cheng
Mallory Cheng joined WUWM as a Producer of Lake Effect in June 2021.
See stories by Mallory Cheng
Kobe Brown
Kobe Brown is WUWM's digital producer.
See stories by Kobe Brown
Related Content