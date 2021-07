Kobe Brown joined WUWM as a digital producer in July 2021.

He is currently finishing his bachelor degree in journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Kobe has worked as an intern for the Digital Arts and Culture program at UWM and has worked on numerous stories for The UWM Post and Media Milwaukee.

Outside of work, he enjoys singing and songwriting, talking about politics and traveling. So far, he’s been to Israel, France, Germany and Poland.