Milwaukee may be known for its beer, both brewed and consumed, but few people really understand the inner workings of the local industry. As several…
More lower-alcohol, lower-calorie beers are being marketed as part of an active lifestyle, and are even being offered after long runs or sporting events. But scientists say to be wary.
Americans are buying less beer from big breweries, so companies are getting creative to attract customers. Pabst is testing what one customer describes as a "Frappuccino" — with an alcoholic kick.
Pabst Blue Ribbon, Miller High Life and Blatz beers are an integral part of Milwaukee history. And beyond their place of origin, they have another thing…
Milwaukee is known as one of the best cities for beer in the world. It's the headquarters of major beer companies, and, the city has seen an explosion of…
For nearly 20 years, MillerCoors has brewed nearly all of Pabst's beers. The arrangement will now continue past 2020.
The price of a six-pack in the U.S. could rise by $1 to $8 because of drought and heat. As one of the researchers says, it's "another way climate change will suck."
Beer and cheese.OK, now that we have your attention — we know you likely have enjoyed some delicious Wisconsin cheese with your favorite cold one. But…
Whether you talk about Pabst, Leinenkugel's or Schlitz (the beer that made Milwaukee famous), beer is central to Wisconsin heritage and identity. So, it…
Well before dawn on Friday, hundreds of Milwaukee beer lovers will line up to buy a limited edition brew. Lakefront's Black Friday Beer doesn't go on sale…