Lakefront Brewery is supporting Ukraine with beer

Six years ago, Lakefront Brewery became the first, craft brewer in the U.S. to sell their beer in Ukraine. That’s thanks in part to the work of export manager Andy Jungwirth, who has worked to build relationships with Ukrainian breweries. This includes Pravda Brewery, which made international news for stopping its beer production to make molotov cocktails with their signature bottles that read: "Putin is a dick."

Now, Lakefront is raising money for Ukrainian refugees with its own crowlers, created in homage to Pravda’s signature brew. Lakefront began selling the crowlers last weekend and have already ordered a new batch to meet demand.

Jungwirth explains that the Ukrainian people and businesses he's built relationships with are ready to fight, and will do anything to defend their county.

"Ukraine is a modern European country. ... They're really passionate people, very knowledgeable. They know more about the trends and craft beer in America than I do. In some cases they're funny, fun loving, just amazing people," he says.

Jungwirth recounts that after Lakefront Brewery announced they would sell beers recreated after Pravda Brewery's beverage, people all over the world reached out to support and buy the product.

The funds raised will go to the National Bank of Ukraine, which has a fundraising account for humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians affected by Russia's aggression.

"I'm hoping in the future soon here we can brew a specific brew and then send it out to the market because I've gotten a lot of requests from from all over Milwaukee, and well honestly the world, to be able to buy this beer," says Jungwirth.

