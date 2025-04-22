Tips for businesses looking to contract with the City of Milwaukee

From asphalt to auditing, the City of Milwaukee relies on local businesses to fulfill its obligations to residents. But how does the procurement process work, and how can business owners get contracts with the city?

Rhonda Kelsey has been the purchasing director for the City of Milwaukee since 2008, overseeing the city’s procurement. Her office is hosting a vendor fair on Thursday, April 24 for local businesses to learn how to do business with the city. For those businesses that cannot make the event, Kelsey said to look for recordings of workshops.

Ahead of the event, Kelsey joined Lake Effect’s Sam Woods to talk about what businesses can learn at the fair, the types of goods and services the city obtains, and tips for winning a city contract. Here are four of her top tips:

Take simple steps to stay up-to-date

Kelsey notes there are some easy ways businesses can stay up-to-date with city purchase requests, including viewing the city’s buying plan .

She also suggests businesses sign up for e-Notify, which is the city’s email list it uses to communicate information from alderpeople, divisions of city government and contract opportunities.

“It’s very important for [businesses] to get registered on the e-Notify system… to receive BID notices specific to the work they would like to provide to city government,” Kelsey says.

Cost matters, but it is not everything

Kelsey says the city is often legally obligated to award contracts to the lowest bidder. But there are other aspects of an application that matter like references and number of years they've been in business.

"We are looking at other factors above and beyond just cost, right? We’re looking at the experience of a particular contractor or business, we’re looking at their methodology, we’re also looking at their timeline," Kelsey says.

Kelsey also notes that businesses do not need to be located within City of Milwaukee limits, and there is no fee to apply.

"I am so pleased to say that," Kelsey says. "We do not have any fees or a vendor registration list that vendors have to pay for to do business with the city."

Get certified as a small or disadvantaged business

Kelsey says one way businesses can stand out is to get certified. The City of Milwaukee has a program for small businesses to get certified. Milwaukee County also has a disadvantaged business certification and a targeted business enterprise program.

Kelsey says this certification can unlock opportunities.

"Sometimes contract awards can be made to [a certified small business] 100%," Kelsey says. "So it's a great way to get your foot in the door."

Contract opportunities are ever-changing

Since Kelsey began, she says some products —such as asphalt— have always been present on the city’s shopping list. But the products and services the city seeks are ever-changing, and now includes things that weren’t on her shopping list when she began her role.

“As city government has morphed over the years, I think we’ve seen a shift in service delivery,” Kelsey says.“ [Such as contracts] that are focused on wellness and violence prevention.”

However, there are some tips that apply to applications for any type of product or service, such as reading directions carefully. While perhaps rudimentary advice, Kelsey says its an issue of fairness.

"Because we need to make sure that the process is transparent and fair, and that everybody is competing on the same level... and submitting information we need to evaluate bidders from an apples to apples perspective," Kelsey says.