-
Milwaukee County is expanding its targeted zip code effort for coronavirus vaccinations.The county is adding residents of the 53205 zip code on…
-
Updated 10:39 a.m. Within the next two weeks, Milwaukee plans to vaccinate all educators living or working in the city who want a shot.The Milwaukee…
-
The city of Milwaukee plans to use the Wisconsin Center as a COVID-19 vaccination site beginning next week.The city started vaccinating its health…
-
The new year has arrived. Though the pandemic is still here, there are great Milwaukee events (in-person and virtual) to enjoy.Since the COVID-19 pandemic…
-
Voting is the foundation of democracy, and we must make voting easier for communities that have been historically disenfranchised. That's a firmly held…
-
Talks to determine the future of Milwaukee's former police chief after a judge ruled he was improperly demoted ended Monday without a resolution.Former…
-
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says he’ll sign an ordinance that increases fines for bars and restaurants that violate mask and social distancing orders.…
-
COVID-19 infections continue to rise around the country and many cities and states are implementing new restrictions. Public health experts see this as a…
-
There have been more than 140 homicides in Milwaukee this year, about double the number last year at this time. It's possible that in 2020, the city will…
-
The city of Milwaukee has announced the second round of a federally-funded program to provide grants to small businesses harmed by the COVID-19…