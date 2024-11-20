© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Remembering Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Rob Larry
Published November 20, 2024 at 9:49 AM CST
Jonathan Brostoff
Jonathan Brostoff was a Milwaukee Alderman and before that, a state representative.

Earlier this month, Milwaukee lost one of its most tenacious advocates. Alderman Jonathan Brostoff died by suicide at just 41 years old. He leaves behind a wife, four children, and a community struggling to come to terms with this loss.

During his life, Brostoff was a tireless advocate for his community, both as a state representative and later as a member of the Milwaukee Common Council. In the wake of his passing, the outpouring of grief and love has been immense.

Listen to the audio above to hear from some of the people who knew and loved Jonathan.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicide, trained help is available. You can talk to someone at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or dial 988.
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
Rob Larry
Rob is All Things Considered Host and Digital Producer.
