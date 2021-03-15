-
Less than a week after President Biden signed his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, Milwaukee officials are puzzling out what the city’s allotment could mean for the community.
A Milwaukee alderwoman wants the city to adopt a “universal basic income” pilot program.The proposal by Ald. Chantia Lewis would supplement low-income…
There are currently only six states in the U.S. that have laws against hair discrimination: California, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Colorado, and…
The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday rejected the federal COPS grant that would have provided the city with 30 additional police officers. The vote was…
Updated on Oct. 21 at 12:40 p.m.Strauss Brands is no longer looking to build a slaughterhouse at Century City, which is on Milwaukee's north side, the…
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett’s 2019 budget tackles issues from public safety and public health to ensuring the feasibility of the city pension fund. But…
Update: Tuesday, the Milwaukee Common Council voted 12-2 to approve the ban on conversion therapy in the city.The measure now heads to Milwaukee Mayor Tom…
During a committee meeting at Milwaukee's City Hall Tuesday, residents and citizen groups said the city does not need another strip club.James Harrison,…
Hundreds of people on Monday packed into a room at the Northwestern Mutual tower downtown to hear Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett’s annual State of the City…
Community leaders are banding together in an effort to reduce prostitution on Milwaukee’s south side. Last week, the Benedict Center announced a…