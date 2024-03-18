Meet the Milwaukee Common Council candidates

All 15 Milwaukee Common Council seats are up for election April 2, 2024.

What does an alderperson on the Milwaukee Common Council do?

Alderman Michael Murphy explains how the Milwaukee Common Council works. Listen • 7:42

There are 15 aldermanic districts in the city of Milwaukee. One alderperson from each district is elected to a four-year term by the residents. They make up the lawmaking body of the City of Milwaukee, known as the Common Council.

The council exercises all policymaking and legislative powers of the city, including the adoption of ordinances and resolutions, the approval of the city's annual budget, and the enactment of appropriation and tax levy ordinances. The council also has approval over the mayor's appointments of cabinet heads, who direct day-to-day operations of city departments. In addition to their powers as legislators, council members serve as district administrators and are responsible to the citizens in their districts for city services.

The president of the Common Council is elected by council members at the beginning of the council’s term and serves for four years. The president makes all appointments to the council’s seven standing committees as well as many special committees and presides over all meetings of the full council. He or she becomes acting mayor when the mayor is out of the city.

Where are the districts?

Who are the candidates?

District 1

Andrea Pratt is running unopposed for this seat. She was first elected in a 2023 special election.

City of Milwaukee Andrea Pratt

Andrea Pratt (incumbent)

Pratt did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from a 2022 press release.

Pratt is a lifelong resident of the 1st District. Pratt’s father, former acting Mayor Marvin Pratt, inspired her run for Common Council.

She’s worked with Milwaukee Public Schools, the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee and the City of Milwaukee Common Council and the Office of Equity and Inclusion.



District 2

Incumbent Mark Chambers, Jr. is running for reelection unopposed.

Candidate website Mark Chambers Jr.

Mark Chambers, Jr. (incumbent)

Chambers did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.

Chambers explains why he’s running for Common Council on his campaign website:

“The reason I chose to run was to enact change, as a resident, as a father, and as a community member. I lost my father due to gun violence. One of my closest friends was killed due to reckless driving in this very district.”

Chambers writes that he wants to reduce crime by investing in poverty and homelessness, strengthen youth programs and advocate for affordable housing.

More information: Website

District 3

Incumbent Jonathan Brostoff is being challenged by Ieshuh Griffin.

City of Milwaukee Jonathan Brostoff

Jonathan Brostoff (incumbent)

Brostoff did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.

Jonathan Brostoff has served as Wisconsin's 19th State Assembly District Representative since 2015. He aims to improve public safety and disability rights.

Brostoff proposes several ways to improve emergency call response times including: commission a local study on 911 calls, have trained mental health professionals respond to behavioral health calls and welfare checks, invest in training programs that seek to de-escalate emergency situations and more.

To improve disability rights and access, Brostoff writes that he will continue to advocate for increased health care funding, improved access to sign language interpretation and more.

More information: Website

Courtesy of Ieshuh Griffin Ieshuh Griffin

Ieshuh Griffin

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in Milwaukee and how do you plan to address it? Discrimination, Inequality as well as a LACK of services. Zero tolerance for discrimination. ALL inclusion and DELIVERY of services.

What is your plan to improve public safety, including addressing the issues of gun violence and reckless driving? Holding corrupt police accountable, forming safe spaces, implementing change in policies procedure, constant direct involvement. Gun violence is the lowest form of violence in the city, however gun violence can be reduced by active involvement in prevention and awareness as well as availability of resources necessary to help in reducing gun violence.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee an affordable place to live? Capping rental property in certain areas.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? The discrimination and segregation. To shine a light on an ongoing REOCCURRING problem in this city.

District 4

Rayhainio "Ray Nitti" Boynes is running against incumbent Robert Bauman.

Courtesy of candidate Robert Bauman

Robert Bauman (incumbent)

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in Milwaukee and how do you plan to address it? Affordable housing is critical to neighborhood stability, quality of life and wealth creation. I have authored or sponsored numerous legislation to increase affordable housing, revitalize neighborhoods and expand home ownership such as the STRONG Home Loan Program, Housing Infrastructure Preservation Fund, Homes MKE program, Milwaukee Housing Trust Fund, Rent-to-Own Program, Home Buyers Assistance Program, Rent Rehabilition Program and Down Payment Assistance Program. I have and will continue to support investing Tax Incremental Financing revenue in affordable housing developments throughout Milwaukee.

What is your plan to improve public safety, including addressing the issues of gun violence and reckless driving? I have been and will remain a leader on the Common Council in addressing reckless driving. I authored the Traffic Calming Ordinance that enables neighbors to request speed humps, traffic circles and bump outs on residential streets. I have sponsored legislation allocating millions of American Rescue Plan Act funds and Tax Incremental Financing revenue for traffic calming. I supported the development of 50 traffic calming projects for 2024 including 10 in the 4th district. I also support constitutional policing and strict enforcement of gun laws and will advocate for common sense gun laws at the state and federal level.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee an affordable place to live? We must continue to make investments in expanding the tax base so we can maintain and expand public services without raising property taxes. We must continue to pursue non-tax revenue sources and pursue federal grant opportunities under the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Act. We must continue to seek additional shared revenue from the state and must continue to employ new technology and best practices to reduce operating costs.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? The Milwaukee Lakefront. Besides from its beauty and accessibility, it demonstrates Milwaukee's access to abundant fresh water which will be increasingly important in the era of climate change.

More information: Website

Candidate website Rayhainio "Ray Nitti" Boynes.

Rayhainio Boynes

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in Milwaukee and how do you plan to address it? As there are many pressing issues, I’d have to say the most pressing would be the public safety concerns. I plan on addressing it by dealing with the root causes of crime which is addressing the poor conditions the city of Milwaukee has been living through. I would take a deeper look as to why we keep so many abandoned homes up neighborhoods that creates breeding groups for negative activity. I believe the 4th District has the infrastructure to support and impact the greater Milwaukee if we are intentional about conversations and actions that we put forward.

What is your plan to improve public safety, including addressing the issues of gun violence and reckless driving? There needs to be a huge shift in the culture! We must begin dealing with the root causes of crime and gun violence by addressing the poor conditions in the city. This will be a huge focus for me. I would take a deeper look as to why we keep so many abandoned homes up neighborhoods that creates breeding grounds for negative activity. You people get a lot of blame for reckless driving but the truth is there has been an adapted culture of reckless driving where people of all ages, races, and walks of life are running red lights. I’d like the City to look more in to how other municipalities implemented the traffic cameras and what was the impact.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee an affordable place to live? To make Milwaukee more affordable despite new city and county sales taxes, several strategies can be implemented. These include expanding affordable housing options, providing tax incentives for businesses to create more job opportunities with higher wages, offering financial assistance programs for low-income residents, and investing in public transportation to reduce commuting costs. Additionally, promoting local entrepreneurship and small businesses can stimulate economic growth and create a more competitive market, ultimately leading to better prices for consumers. By implementing these measures, Milwaukee can become a more affordable.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? I hope people notice the city's vibrant and diverse cultural scene. Milwaukee is home to a rich tapestry of arts, music, and culinary delights that often go underappreciated. From world-class museums like the Milwaukee Art Museum to lively music festivals such as Summerfest, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The city's diverse neighborhoods offer unique experiences, each with its own character and charm. By highlighting Milwaukee's cultural offerings, visitors and residents alike can deepen their appreciation for the city's creativity, innovation, and community spirit.

More information: Website



District 5

Lamont Westmoreland was elected alderman of District 5 in a special election in 2023. He is facing Bruce Winter.



Lamont Westmoreland (incumbent)

Courtesy Lamont Westmoreland campaign Lamont Westmoreland

Westmoreland did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his previous WUWM questionnaire responses.

Reckless driving has been a major issue in the city. I firmly believe that reckless driving is akin to wielding a "two-ton weapon," and we should approach it with the same seriousness as we do firearms. I have authored a resolution to expand the circumstances under which reckless drivers’ vehicles can be impounded which was signed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson in November 2023.

I took this message to the state Capitol in Madison where I testified before the Wisconsin Senate's Judiciary and Public Safety Committee to advocate for this change in state law. This is a critical step forward in curbing reckless driving in our city and I am determined to get this done.

There are several issues that I want to tackle if reelected. I am working on addressing littering and illegal dumping, which has become a major issue. I want to make sure we hold criminals accountable while also working to help these individuals help themselves. I want to work with the community to make sure we are safe and not driving away potential businesses and residents, hindering our neighborhoods' growth due to problem properties.

More information: Website

Bruce Winter

Bruce Winter campaign website Bruce Winter

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in Milwaukee and how do you plan to address it? The conditions of the roads. I would try doing preventative maintenance (such as tarring the cracks before winter). We need to listen to to where people are saying the problems are and address them. I would like to see the city use asphalt mastic instead of cold patching to repair the potholes.

What is your plan to improve public safety, including addressing the issues of gun violence and reckless driving? I would like the new traffic units to patrol the district more often. Enforce the current regulation about gun possession that are already on the book.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee an affordable place to live? Oppose wasteful spending! I want to find common sense solutions to to everyday problems. Throwing money at an issue doesn't seem to help.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? I would like people to notice that Milwaukee is a friendly city. We have a wonderful lakefront and beautiful parks! We also have great museums, a fantastic zoo and all the activities and festivals.

More information: Website

District 6

Incumbent Milele Coggs is facing a challenge from Brandon R. Payton.

City of Milwaukee Milele Coggs

Milele Coggs (incumbent)

Coggs did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her biography on the city website.

Alderwoman Coggs has been involved with various community organizations. Her influences for community service stem from growing up in a political family and being exposed to the idea and value of a legacy of public service.

Coggs has worked on city programs including: Girls Day at City Hall, the MKE Business Now Entrepreneur Summit, Bronzeville Week, the Sixth District Landscape Award, the Dr. James G. White Difference Maker Award, the Housing Resource Fair, AKA Day at City Hall, Office Hours In the District, Girls Shadow Day at City Hall and the Freedom Essay Scholarship Contest

More information: Facebook

Brandon Payton / Facebook Brandon Payton

Brandon R. Payton

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in Milwaukee and how do you plan to address it? The most pressing issue is public safety, to address this issue It's time to take action and make our community a better place for everyone. By collaborating with constituents, community leaders, police departments, and religious groups, we will triumph over the challenges that threaten public security.

What is your plan to improve public safety, including addressing the issues of gun violence and reckless driving? With courageous leadership and unwavering commitment, we'll create a safer future for all by implementing impactful policies.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee an affordable place to live? Attracting new businesses to my district and the city as a whole is essential for increasing tax revenue and fostering economic growth.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? I want people to notice the hidden beauty in Milwaukee and recognize its potential for growth, making it a great place to live.

More information: Website



District 7

District 7 Alderman Khalif Rainey is not running for reelection. Jessica Currie and DiAndre Jackson are vying to replace him.



Jessica Currie

Courtesy Jessica Currie Jessica Currie

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in Milwaukee and how do you plan to address it? One significant challenge Milwaukee faces is economic inequality. To contribute to the solution, I would advocate for policies promoting equitable economic development, support local businesses and work towards creating job opportunities, particularly in underserved areas. Community engagement and collaboration with stakeholders would be essential in developing comprehensive strategies to address these challenges.

What is your plan to improve public safety, including addressing the issues of gun violence and reckless driving? As Alderwoman, I propose a comprehensive strategy for public safety in Milwaukee. This includes strengthening community policing for trust, supporting responsible gun ownership education, and implementing evidence-based prevention programs to address gun violence. Simultaneously, I emphasize enhanced traffic enforcement measures, like strategically placed speed bumps and traffic calming, coupled with education initiatives for safer driving. This holistic approach combines law enforcement, community engagement, and education to create a safer and more resilient Milwaukee, addressing the root causes of gun violence and reckless driving.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee an affordable place to live? As your alderperson, I'm committed to maintaining Milwaukee's affordability. With new sales taxes, I propose targeted relief on essential goods. I will advocate for property tax relief and accessible healthcare. I'll focus on affordable housing, mentorship programs, and educational resources. Together, we can navigate fiscal challenges while preserving our city's vibrancy and inclusivity.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? We want them to discover our city's diverse culture and resilient community spirit. Beyond iconic attractions, experience the warmth of neighborhoods and support local businesses – the heart of our economy. Milwaukee thrives on unity, creating a rich cultural mosaic shaped by its people. Embrace the essence of our city, where inclusivity and shared stories define our character. We want those that come to come back!!

More information: Website

Courtesy of candidate DiAndre Jackson

DiAndre Jackson

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in Milwaukee and how do you plan to address it? The biggest challenge facing our city is ensuring everyone has access to good jobs and feels safe in their neighborhood. As Alderman, I'll focus on creating more apprenticeship opportunities, giving our youth the skills for strong careers. This approach will help lower crime by providing a positive direction. I'll also work to improve city services and make our streets safer, addressing the number one concern in my district, reckless driving and the lack of police presence. I will also work on ensuring responses to local city services take too long to resolve.

What is your plan to improve public safety, including addressing the issues of gun violence and reckless driving? My plan for public safety focuses on the root causes of crime, including gun violence and reckless driving. I want to know how so many guns come into the city and we don’t have gun stores. I believe that we need to look into the crime statistics and use more technology to assist in preventing deaths, especially with reckless driving. With more police just riding through the district people have a better sense of security. Increasing job opportunities and family supporting careers can decrease crime rates.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee an affordable place to live? The new sales tax gives us an opportunity to be creative with the remaining funds that are left for use under Act 12. I plan to make sure we use the extra money wisely. We'll put it into things that hopefully give the taxpayers a more affordable place to live.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? I hope that as they enjoy the best of what we have, they remember it, and not speak ill of us when they leave.

Links: Website

District 8

Ryan Antczak is running against incumbent JoCasta Zamarripa.

Candidate Facebook Ryan Antczak

Ryan Antczak

Antczak did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his Facebook page.

Antczak previously ran for Common Council in 2020 and 2022. In a Facebook post, he shared his views on gun legislation:

"It's the judicial system that is the problem, not the Legislature. Between the DA & the judges kicking these criminals as fast as possible back on the streets. Criminals are no emboldened to keep breaking the laws knowing full well there is little to no consequences to their actions. As your next Alderman, I will be making this my mission to expose these people & to educate the district. Gun control is how you safely handle your firearm. Not laws to restrict your 2nd Amendment right to protect yourself."

More information: Facebook

JoCasta Zamarripa campaign JoCasta Zamarripa

JoCasta Zamarripa (incumbent)

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in Milwaukee and how do you plan to address it? Public safety is the most pressing issue, especially reducing reckless driving and violent crime. I have worked to address all of these issues legislatively from passing city budgets that prioritize public safety to voting to spend the very 1st ARPA dollars we received on a comprehensive strategy to reduce speeding and reckless driving.

What is your plan to improve public safety, including addressing the issues of gun violence and reckless driving? We are tackling reckless driving by installing street calming measures and we're seeing results. I stand with Mayor Johnson in advocating for the legislature to allow the city to install red light cameras, which help curb speeding & reckless driving. When County Executive Crowley & I served in the state legislature, I was honored the co-author the bill with him that would’ve allowed these cameras to be utilized here.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee an affordable place to live? The new sales tax has allowed us to make improvements in the city without the looming threat of a fiscal cliff. We can allow our residents to take full advantage of what Milwaukee has to offer by ensuring we are funding our city and county services. For example, we can create opportunities for people to get around the city by funding our public transit or updating our streets with infrastructure that includes protected bike lanes and road calming enhancements to keep our constituents, as well as our visitors, safer.

I join Mayor Johnson in calling on the legislature to do their job and pass common sense gun laws.

By also ensuring that we provide good family supporting jobs, we can make progress on public safety including gun violence too.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? I believe that our diversity is one of our key strengths and it is a key attribute that we should build on. We are both the largest city and the most diverse municipality in the great state of Wisconsin. We are the hub that young professionals want to come to and where working families should want to stay and make their homes.

As the first Latina alderperson in the city of Milwaukee, as well as the first openly LGBTQ+ alder, my hope is that people worldwide will note our commitment to and celebration of our diverse communities and constituents.

More information: Facebook

District 9

Laressa Taylor, who was elected in a special 2023 election, is running unopposed.

City of Milwaukee Laressa Taylor

Laressa Taylor (incumbent)

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in Milwaukee and how do you plan to address it? Affordable and acceptable housing.

What is your plan to improve public safety, including addressing the issues of gun violence and reckless driving? Communication with residents on being responsible and working together to ensure our own personal safety and the safety of others. This will be done through community events.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee an affordable place to live? We can support small business. Supporting local businesses more can result in lower prices.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? I want people to notice the many hidden gems that Milwaukee has to offer. We have much talent among residents to share with the world.

District 10

Richard Geldon and Sharlen Moore are vying to replace longtime Alderman Michael Murphy, who is retiring from the council.

Richard Geldon

Note: Geldon gave his answers to a reporter over the phone. He declined to provide a photo.

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in Milwaukee and how do you plan to address it? The new sales tax for the city of Milwaukee is the highest in the state of Wisconsin. After state mandates of the sales tax, what's left over? I want to use the sales tax revenue to reduce the fees on your water bill, street light fee, etc.

What is your plan to improve public safety, including addressing the issues of gun violence and reckless driving? The state has mandated that the sales tax be used to hire more police and fire and put police officers in public schools. That issue has been settled.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee an affordable place to live? Same as my first response. With the sales tax, what is leftover from the state mandates, I want that to be used to reduce the fees and taxes on your water bill. I am retired. I am 67 years old. I see my property tax go down, but all the decreases go to the fees on my water bill. It's a switch and bait system that is going on with the city budget.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? The cultural events that we have in Milwaukee. The zoo, our lakefront, Summerfest, Bronzeville, our downtown theater. I would like people to see how diverse our cultures are.

Courtesy of the candidate Sharlen Moore

Sharlen Moore

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in Milwaukee and how do you plan to address it? One pressing issue in Milwaukee is addressing systemic inequalities, particularly in education and economic opportunities. I propose implementing comprehensive programs to improve access to quality education, vocational training, and job opportunities for marginalized communities. This includes investing in schools, job training programs, and creating partnerships with local businesses to increase employment opportunities. Additionally, fostering community engagement and dialogue to address underlying social and economic disparities would be ideal.

What is your plan to improve public safety, including addressing the issues of gun violence and reckless driving? To improve public safety, a multifaceted approach is essential. Addressing gun violence involves stricter background checks, closing loopholes, and investing in mental health services. Combatting reckless driving requires better enforcement, infrastructure improvements (which the city has been implementing), and public awareness campaigns promoting safe driving practices (i.e. Vision Zero). There also needs to be a collaborative approach with law enforcement, community leaders, young people and policymakers that is important for effective implementation.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee an affordable place to live? To make Milwaukee a more affordable place to live, we should find ways to focus on targeted tax relief for low-income residents, incentivize affordable housing development, provide subsidies for public transit, and support local businesses. This means that we also need to prioritize community input to ensure policies address specific needs and foster economic diversity. Efficient use of resources and collaboration between city government, businesses, and nonprofits can enhance affordability and equitable growth in Milwaukee.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? I wish people would notice the vibrant cultural diversity of Milwaukee. Beyond the RNC, the city thrives with a rich tapestry of ethnic communities, each contributing to its unique identity. From its German roots to its growing Latin, Hmong, and African American populations, Milwaukee offers a mosaic of traditions, cuisines, and perspectives worth exploring. Recognizing this diversity fosters understanding and appreciation and is crucial for building an inclusive city.

District 11

District 11 Alderman Mark Borkowski is not seeking reelection. Peter Burgelis and Josh Zepnick are competing to replace him.



Peter Burgelis

Courtesy Peter Burgelis campaign Peter Burgelis

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in Milwaukee and how do you plan to address it? Public safety is always number one. Economic factors and linked needs of housing, education, parenting resources, and food security contribute to crime and ignorant acts like litter, degrade our quality of life. Safety transcends crime statistics. As a first generation Latvian-American, immigrant advocate and elected official, I understand what hard work means and strive to make Milwaukee inclusive. With financial experience, I understand long-term economic impacts. As a County Supervisor, I've used taxes wisely, fostering effective programs, and prioritizing community priorities. Diverse strategies for safety will improve my district.

What is your plan to improve public safety, including addressing the issues of gun violence and reckless driving? There is no panacea or magic bullet to solve safety issues. Showing Milwaukee kids the links between education and jobs, showcasing careers that can help one buy a home and build a happy life are the best crime prevention. When employment is available, less people choose criminal activities and feel invested and valued in our Milwaukee neighborhoods. Smart use of roundabouts, raised crosswalks, and engineering construction projects that prevent dangerous passing are solutions that should be improved and funded. Neighborhood feedback and meetings track and help address concerns so first responders can do their jobs better.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee an affordable place to live? Seniors and students, homeowners and tax paying residents all feel the impact of inflation and the new sales taxes. To increase wages and the value of our homes, we must continue to support small businesses, attract new companies, and invest in education. Employment needs to partner with our public schools, trade schools, and wealth of universities. Affordable public transit and quality affordable recreation like our shared green spaces connect residents to jobs, fun leisure activities, and foster economic development. Our wealth of nature and quality of life attracts new businesses and boosts incomes. City Hall will build on these successes.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? Diversity is our strength. Our County and our City is blooming, utilizing our many magnetic colleges and universities campuses, and embracing our traditions of world class restaurants, sports attractions, parks and entertainment. Our history is smart governing that builds strong and connected neighborhoods, where we cherish and invest in each other. Even when politics or backgrounds are varied, Milwaukee loves to host parties, festivals, and support fun businesses that provide safe and fulfilling entertainment. Our support of music, the arts, and conventions make us a unique and affordable destination blessed with uncanny natural attractions.

Links: Website

Josh Zepnick

Wisconsin Blue Book Josh Zepnick

Zepnik did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from a previous WUWM questionnaire.

"Born and raised on Milwaukee's South Side and nearly 20 year resident of District 11, I served in the Wisconsin Legislature for portions of the district between 2002-2018. To me, this is not about partisan politics or personality contests. It is about public service for the people and places that have been part of my life and where I spent years as a kid growing up in Milwaukee. Also, given the serious fiscal challenges that are key priorities for running city government, I think my strong roots in the community combined with my longstanding public service are well suited for the job assignment."

Zepnik says crime and public safety, "especially reckless driving/car thefts/police chases," are among the biggest challenges the city faces.

"I plan to work with others in city government to make sure we are on track with following state law (ACT 12) and hire more police officers as well as others who have public safety duties in Milwaukee. Example: We should hire more crossing guards, maybe call them pedestrian safety cadets or similar. And, not only expand their work scope at traditional school crossing locations but at major urban intersections with documented issues for pedestrian and bicycle safety protections or where vehicle traffic has been a red flag. In my district, one of those areas is S. 27th street and W. Oklahoma, one of the worst in town for violations, accidents, injury/death, etc."

Links: Website

District 12

Common Council President José Pérez is running unopposed.

City of Milwaukee José Pérez

José G. Pérez (incumbent)

Pérez did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his biography on the city website.

José began his community work in Milwaukee in 1991, and early work experience ranged from investigating welfare fraud to developing gang prevention and youth development programs for non-profit organizations. José enrolled at Cardinal Stritch University and was the first Latino Student Government Association President and the first recipient of the Multi-Cultural Image Award that is now institutionalized at the university. He also interned for Congressman Kleczka in Washington D.C. through the Hispanic Congressional Caucus Institute (1996), for Milwaukee Mayor John O. Norquist (1997) and for the Milwaukee City Clerk’s office (1998) during the summers.

He was elected to the Common Council in 2012.

District 13

Incumbent Scott Spiker is running unopposed.

City of Milwaukee Scott Spiker

Scott Spiker

Spiker did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his biography on the city website.

Scott Spiker was elected alderman of the 13th District in a 2019 special election. He founded and served as the first president of the Wilson Park Neighborhood Association, served on the advisory board of the Garden District Neighborhood Association, headed the 4th of July Committee for the annual celebration in the area, and served as a liaison to the organizers of the first annual “Howl on Howell” event involving local area businesses.

Spiker believes that “the government closest to the people serves the people best.”

District 14

Incumbent Marina Dimitrijevic is running unopposed.

Jessica Kaminski/ The Refinery P Marina Dimitrijevic

Marina Dimitrijevic

Dimitrijevic did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website

Marina Dimitrijevic writes that her top priorities are making sure Milwaukeeans can prosper – by fighting for workers, tackling climate change, investing in infrastructure, and keeping our community safe.

Her website details her stances on several topics including public safety, education and climate justice. She aims to reduce reckless driving and focus on the root causes of violence. For education, she plans to invest in before and after school programs and expand access to high-quality child care. For climate justice, she wants to declare a climate crisis to mobilize resources and expand renewable energy.

More information: Website

District 15

Russell W. Stamper II is running unopposed.

City of Milwaukee Russell W. Stamper II

Russell W. Stamper II (incumbent)

Stamper did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his biography on the city website.

Stamper is a lifelong Sherman Park resident. He was elected to the Common Council in 2014 and serves on the Common Council’s Community and Economic Development Committee and the Licenses Committee.

Stamper has focused on addressing the immediate needs of Milwaukee residents with resources such as job training, emergency assistance, GED attainment and driver’s license acquisition and reinstatement.

He mentors many youth in the city of Milwaukee and advocates for opportunities that will improve their quality of life.

