Meet the candidates for City of Milwaukee comptroller

There is a competitive race for Milwaukee's top financial officer: the city comptroller.

Current Comptroller Aycha Sawa is not seeking reelection.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates to help inform voters' decisions. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

What does a comptroller do?

The comptroller is an independent fiscal watchdog for the city. Their job is to look out for the city's financial interests. They serve a four-year term and make about $126,000 a year.

The city comptroller oversees eight divisions including grant administration, auditing, payroll administration, the city’s debt program, fraud reports and more.

The comptroller ensures grant dollars are being sent to and spent by the correct city departments and non-profits. They also oversee payroll for over 7,000 city employees, manage the city’s $1 billion debt program and make revenue estimates for the city.

In addition to exercising fiscal control over 40 city departments and agencies, the city comptroller serves on various boards and sits on all of the city’s finance committee meetings. Sawa serves on the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin Center District, is a member of the City’s Deferred Compensation Board and the Annuity and Pension Board and is the secretary to the Public Debt Commission.

Candidates

Bill Christianson

Current occupation: Deputy Comptroller

What makes you the most qualified candidate to be comptroller? Please list relevant experience with managing finances, auditing and/or accounting. I am currently serving as the City’s Deputy Comptroller and have a total of 14 years of public finance experience, all with the City of Milwaukee. I am a Certified Public Finance Officer (CPFO). Earning my CPFO means I have mastered best practices and emerging trends in public finance fields: Accounting, Auditing & Financial Reporting; Debt Management; Risk Management; Treasury & Investment Management; Planning & Budgeting; Compensation & Benefits; and Procurement. My work in public policy and finance is well known and respected across City government and with other key stakeholders. I’ve forged relationships with stakeholders both inside City government and with key partners in the public sector as well as out in the community.

Why are you running for the comptroller position? As a lifelong Milwaukeean, I want to ensure that the City’s improved financial outlook resulting from the financial provisions of Act 12 can be sustained over the long term. Given my experience with City budgets and as Deputy Comptroller, I believe I’m ideally positioned to provide this stability. For residents who are busy raising families, building careers, and pursuing their dreams, and who do not have time to study the City’s financial management practices, I want to give them the confidence that the City’s finances are being overseen by an experienced public finance professional. And for those residents who are interested in learning more and being on City financial practices, I want to provide transparency and avenues for their input.

What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the comptroller’s office and how would you address it, if elected? The biggest challenge facing the Comptroller’s Office is the implementation of a new financial and HR management system (ERP program). This is an incredibly large and complex project, and will involve every City department. But the Comptroller’s Office will be particularly challenged by the demands on time and resources associated with the project. If elected, I will continue to facilitate communication, troubleshoot, and shift staff and resources to where they are needed most to ensure that the demands of this project have a minimal impact on our core operations. Most importantly, I will work to ensure that this project leads to efficiency and service improvements.

Greg Gracz

Current occupation: Retired - Candidate for City of Milwaukee Comptroller

What makes you the most qualified candidate to be comptroller? Please list relevant experience with managing finances, auditing and/or accounting.

Bachelor of Science degree in business administration - Marquette University

Board of Regents - University of Wisconsin system (Executive, Planning & Funding Committees)

Administrator - State of Wisconsin

Director of Labor Relations - Milwaukee County

Union President - Milwaukee Professional Firefighters Local 215

Why are you running for the comptroller position? The City of Milwaukee Comptroller is extremely important. As chief financial officer, the Comptroller is the guardian of fiscal responsibility. The Comptroller ensures transparency in financial reporting which is the cornerstone of good governance. Auditing is a critical function of the position. Preventing wasteful government spending is a key reason for auditing all spending. The Comptroller's Office must be a pillar of financial integrity and governance. The Comptroller also serves as a key financial advisor to the Mayor and Common Council. The office provides expert in identifying potential financial risks and developing strategies to mitigate them.

What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the comptroller’s office and how would you address it, if elected? Wasteful government spending.

