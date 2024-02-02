© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
What's on the Feb. 20 primary ballot in Milwaukee?

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Emily Files
Published February 2, 2024 at 9:03 AM CST
An early voter casts their ballot at Fiserv Forum Tuesday ahead of the November midterm election.
Eddie Morales
/
WUWM
An early voter casts their ballot at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee in 2022.

In April, all 15 seats on the Milwaukee Common Council and all 18 seats on the Milwaukee County Board are up for election, along with top leadership positions like Milwaukee mayor, city attorney and Milwaukee County executive.

But first, some of those races need to be winnowed down. The seats with more than two candidates are included in Milwaukee's primary election on Feb. 20, 2024.

The only race that all Milwaukee voters will see on their primary ballot is the one for Milwaukee mayor. Whether you will vote for Common Council or County Board candidates in the primary election depends on where you live in the city.

Check what's on your ballot here.

Milwaukee Mayor

Cavalier Johnson is running for reelection. He has been in office for two years, since winning a special election in 2022.

Johnson's challengers are Ieshuh Griffin and David King. Griffin is running for three different offices — mayor, county executive and Common Council. She has run for office in years past, including for mayor in 2022, but hasn’t been elected. David King has also run for various offices before, including for lieutenant governor in 2022, but he hasn’t been successful.

Milwaukee Common Council Districts 5, 7 and 11

Common Council districts 5, 7 and 11 all have more than two candidates running.

District 5 covers part of the northwest side of Milwaukee. It had a special election last year to fill a vacant seat, and Lamont Westmoreland was elected. He’s running for reelection and has two challengers: Bruce Winter and Stacy Smiter.

District 7 covers part of Milwaukee’s central city. Khalif Rainey, the current alderman, is not running. There are four candidates in this race: Jessica Currie, Randy Jones, DiAndre Jackson and Kenneth Hughes.

District 11, which covers Milwaukee’s southwest side, is an open race because Mark Borkowski is not seeking reelection. Three people are running: Peter Burgelis, Lee Whiting and Josh Zepnick.

Emily Files

Milwaukee County Board District 18

Voters who live on the far northwest side will vote for their Milwaukee County Board supervisor.

Incumbent Deanna Alexander has two challengers: Marty Hagedorn and Brandon Williford.

Early in-person voting for the primary election begins Feb. 6. You can find Milwaukee's early voting locations here.

And find your polling place for the Feb. 20 election here.

