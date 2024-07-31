© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
WUWM's Voter Guide 2024

WUWM's Voter Guide 2024

Here's a guide to help Wisconsinites vote in the Nov. 5 election.

You can look up what’s on your at ballot at myvote.wi.gov.

Wisconsin State Legislature

Do you need help determining which legislative district you live in? Use the interactive maps to find your district and see the candidates running for state Senate and Assembly in your district.

To find the candidate post for your district, first click on the district. Then a white tab will appear with a link to the post. You may need to double-click on the district for the right link to appear.

State Senate Races

Half of Wisconsin's state Senate seats are up for election this year. WUWM has candidate information for the Senate races in our coverage area of southeast Wisconsin.

State Assembly Races

All of Wisconsin's state Assembly seats are up for election this year. WUWM has candidate information for the Assembly races in our coverage area of southeast Wisconsin.

Meet who contributed to WUWM's Voter Guide

Thank you to John Johnson, a research fellow at Marquette Law School's Lubar Center, who helped create the Assembly and Senate maps.