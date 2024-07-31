Wisconsin State Legislature

Do you need help determining which legislative district you live in? Use the interactive maps to find your district and see the candidates running for state Senate and Assembly in your district.

To find the candidate post for your district, first click on the district. Then a white tab will appear with a link to the post. You may need to double-click on the district for the right link to appear.

State Senate Races

Half of Wisconsin's state Senate seats are up for election this year. WUWM has candidate information for the Senate races in our coverage area of southeast Wisconsin.