A look at the major party candidates running for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin — incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican banking executive Eric Hovde.
The proposal would add language to Wisconsin’s constitution that says only U.S. citizens over the age of 18 can vote in federal, state, local or school elections.
Do you need help determining which legislative district you live in? Use the interactive maps to find your district and see the candidates running for state Senate and Assembly in your district.
To find the candidate post for your district, first click on the district. Then a white tab will appear with a link to the post. You may need to double-click on the district for the right link to appear.
State Senate Races
Half of Wisconsin's state Senate seats are up for election this year. WUWM has candidate information for the Senate races in our coverage area of southeast Wisconsin.
State Assembly Races
All of Wisconsin's state Assembly seats are up for election this year. WUWM has candidate information for the Assembly races in our coverage area of southeast Wisconsin.
Thank you to John Johnson, a research fellow at Marquette Law School's Lubar Center, who helped create the Assembly and Senate maps.