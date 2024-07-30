Wisconsin Assembly District 32: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Assembly District 32

Wisconsin Assembly District 32 includes part of Pleasant Prairie and Lake Geneva, Bloomfield, Paddock Lake, Salem Lakes, and Twin Lakes.

According to WisPolitics, two Republican lawmakers were drawn into the new District 32 — Amanda Nedewski and Tyler August. Nedewski is running for re-election. August is running in the new District 31, which includes portions of his old seat.

Nedewski is being challenged by Democrat Michael Dhindsa.

The district leans approximately 66% Republican.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

WeVote.us Michael Dhindsa

Michael Dhindsa (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

Running for office is a decision I made because of the potential I see in my district. Every day, I see the challenges our community faces and I am confident that my fresh, innovative approach as a young candidate can make a real difference. Furthermore, my experience in running my own business has equipped me with important leadership skills, such as decision making and problem solving, that make a strong candidate for addressing our district’s challenges effectively. My goals are to be your voice, uplift the living standards of all residents and increase funding for K-12 schools so that our district can thrive.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

Constituents’ concerns toward the economy, education, healthcare access and social issues like equality and inclusion are my top priorities. If I were elected, job creation would be my foremost goal, particularly by focusing on supporting local businesses. Additionally, I would like to enhance our education systems by increasing funding and improving curricula. My aim is to develop community-oriented policies that reflect our district’s desires, ensuring it thrives and becomes an inclusive place where everyone can succeed.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Success at the end of my term involves effective policy making and community engagement leading to real results. This is about delivering on campaign promises to enhance development, healthcare, education and environmental sustainability. Also, I believe success entails transparency and accountable governance. It’s about achieving lasting progress and fostering unity, making our community stronger and more resilient for future generations.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

What distinguishes me apart from other candidates is the unique perspective I bring to District 32 and Wisconsin. As a young candidate, I offer a fresh, innovative approach to solving our problems that others may not have considered. I have witnessed the gaps between generations and I am committed to bridging these differences with a proactive and forward thinking approach. Also, my youth allows me to dedicate more time to our community. I plan to hold regular meetings in our district where District 32 residents can discuss their concerns with me one-on-one, ensuring open communication and responsiveness that other candidates may not provide.

Candidate Facebook page Amanda Nedewski

Amanda Nedewski (Republican)

Nedewski did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from Nedewski's Wisconsin Legislature page and campaign website.

Nedewski has served in the Wisconsin Assembly since 2023. She also served on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors.

On her campaign website, Nedewski says she hears these concerns from constituents: "Our safety is at risk. Our economy is unstable. Our children and families deserve better. Our tax dollars should work for us, not against us."

In addition to addressing those concerns, Nedewski says her priorities include "restoring election integrity" and "education reform."

"She is committed to advocating for increased access to charter schools, expanding school choice, overhauling the DPI school report card system to more accurately reflect student outcomes, and to breaking up oversized school districts in which highly inflated administration costs rob students and teachers of resources they need in the classroom," Nedewski's website says. "Amanda will champion parents as equal partners in their children's educational experience, which is a necessary element in the formula for success."

