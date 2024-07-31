Wisconsin Assembly District 84: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.



Assembly District 84

Assembly District 84 covers part of southeast Waukesha County and northwest Racine County, including the villages of Big Bend, Mukwonago, Vernon, Waterford, and most of the city of Muskego.

Republican Chuck Wichgers was drawn into the new District 84. He is running for re-election against Democrat Zach Roper.

According to WisPolitics, the district leans approximately 71% Republican.

Meet the candidates

Chuck Wichgers (Republican)

Chuck Wichgers did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.

Chuck Wichgers has served in the state Assembly since 2016. He is seeking re-election in District 84 under new legislative maps. His platform emphasizes support for law enforcement, lowering taxes, market deregulation, religious freedom, ending the opioid crisis, local control over education, and opposition to abortion.

"Chuck is a staunch supporter of the right to life and believes in protecting human life at all levels from the not yet born, those with special needs, to the eldest among us," his website says. "Faith, family, protection of inalienable rights and service to his community is part of who he is as a man and what he will continue to bring to the table as a legislator."

Wichgers is a father of eight with a a background in sales, marketing, and entrepreneurship. He was a member of the Waukesha County Board of Supervisors from 1999 to 2002, also serving as Muskego City Alderman during the same period.



"As a former Alderman in Muskego and Waukesha County Board Supervisor, Chuck is passionate about local citizens having the most power to govern themselves. He believes the autonomy the states receive from the Tenth Amendment is key to our free society. But, the right of the people to govern themselves at the county and municipality levels are just as important."

Zach Roper (Democrat)

Zach Roper did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. WUWM was not able to find a website or Facebook page for his campaign.