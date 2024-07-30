Wisconsin Senate District 28: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Senate District 28

Wisconsin Senate District 28 includes Muskego, New Berlin, most of the city of Waukesha, Big Bend, Mukwonago, and Waterford.

Wisconsin Legislature Senate District 28

According to WisPolitics, no current lawmakers were drawn in to the new District 28. Republican Julian Bradley announced he will move into the district. He is running against Democrat Megan Lach.

The district leans approximately 64% Republican.

Meet the candidates

Julian Bradley (Republican)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I ran in 2020 to combat the vile anti-police rhetoric that was so prevalent at the time and to get our state reopened. I’m seeking reelection to continue my support of law enforcement, fight for transformational tax reform that will help combat inflation while making Wisconsin the best place in the country to raise a family, start a business, spend your retirement years and to improve K-12 education for all children. We must tackle the abysmal literacy and math scores to give kids a chance at achieving the American Dream.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

I regularly hear from my constituents that they are concerned about what’s going on in schools, at the border, and trying to deal with this record inflation. Folks are consistently expressing their frustration with the high prices they see every day when they buy groceries, fill up their gas tank, or take the kids out to celebrate a birthday. They are finding it more difficult to get ahead financially or adequately save for retirement. They desperately want a break and a change. I will be a champion for tax and spending cuts, which will leave more of your money in your pocket and continue to fight for universal school choice.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

I would consider my term successful if the people I’m honored to represent can look back on the last four years and say “I may not have agreed with him on everything, but I’m glad Julian was there to fight for us.”

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I come to public service from a successful career in the private sector and with a lifelong passion for giving back to the community. I grew up in severe poverty. I know how hard it is to get ahead when you start with nothing. But even during the worst of times, my mom taught me that nothing is more valuable than opportunity. I’m committed to ensuring everyone has the opportunity to achieve their version of the American Dream.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

I will release a list of endorsements this fall.

Megan Lach (Democrat)

Lach did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website.

Lach is a native of Delafield and has lived in Waukesha for five years. She currently works in digital marketing for a software company.

"My decision to run for the State Senate was deeply rooted in my experiences as a woman navigating the complexities of our political landscape," Lach says on her campaign website. "Growing up, I witnessed firsthand how policies can profoundly impact the lives of women in our state. This awareness fueled my determination to be a voice for change and advocate for equity and justice."

Lach says she will focus on issues including education, the economy, reproductive rights, accessible health care, affordable child care, and public safety.

"As your state senator, my mission is clear: to restore stability, protect the integrity of our school boards from political interference, and ensure that our state government works tirelessly to serve its residents."

