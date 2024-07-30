Wisconsin Senate District 8: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Senate District 8

Wisconsin Senate District 8 includes Cedarburg, Port Washington, Mequon, Bayside, Butler, Fox Point, Grafton, Lannon, Menomonee Falls, River Hills, Thiensville, Whitefish Bay, and most of Brown Deer and Germantown.

According to WisPolitics, two Republican lawmakers were drawn into the new District 8 — Duey Stroebel and Dan Knodl. Knodl is running in the Assembly. Stroebel is running for re-election in the Senate, against Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin.

The district leans approximately 53% Republican.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Courtesy of candidate Duey Stroebel

Duey Stroebel (Republican)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I am running because I am concerned with inflation, rising prices, and how these issues are impacting families, businesses, and our seniors. Families are seeing it at the gas pump, grocery store, school supplies, you name it. Wisconsin has a budget surplus and the largest rainy day fund in state history because of smart financial decisions. As a husband, father, and small business owner, I am running to return this money back to the hardworking families in our state to give them much needed relief. The importance of preserving opportunity for future generations and making our state a better place for all Wisconsinites cannot be understated.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

We’ve knocked on thousands of doors and have had the opportunity to chat with people at parades and community events. We’ve heard a lot about rising prices, education, and crime. The impact of inflation is a challenge all families are facing. I voted for a $3.5 billion tax cut, which would result in a 15% income tax cut for the average filer. That’s real money back to the taxpayer. On education, I was proud to secure both the largest increase to our K-12 public schools and the largest expansion of school choice in state history. Crime spilling over into our communities is another serious issue that I have worked to deter for our communities.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Adding to my long list of legislative accomplishments this session, there are several initiatives that I would like to see enacted next session. This includes my bipartisan Community Solar bill, which would jump start the creation of community solar projects in Wisconsin. This would reduce energy cost on residents, drive innovation in the energy sector, and create great local jobs. The Legislature also took steps this session to address the issues of child care and clean water. While I supported and voted for these measures, these did not get signed into law. Next session, we will have another opportunity to work on these pressing issues.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I’m a Senator with a strong, proven track record of getting real results for our community and Wisconsin, even under divided government. My record includes eliminating the personal property tax, cutting taxes for Wisconsinites, reducing the cost of single-family housing, establishing stronger deterrents against repeat offenders, fighting to protect quality education for kids and parents, and reforming early childhood literacy in our schools.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.



Ozaukee County Sheriff Christy Knowles

Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann

Waukesha County County Executive Paul Farrow

Congressman Scott Fitzgerald

Congressman Glenn Grothman

Senator Dan Knodl

Senator Julian Bradley

Senator Rob Hutton

Representative Paul Melotik

Representative Rob Brooks

Duey Stroebel campaign website

Candidate Facebook page Jodi Habush Sinykin

Jodi Habush Sinykin (Democrat)

Habush Sinykin did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website and previous news coverage.

Habush Sinykin is a former trial lawyer, environmental policy expert and community leader.

In a press release announcing her candidacy, she noted that District 8 could be a swing district this election.

"District 8 will be the tipping point between Democrats winning or losing the majority within the next two cycles," she said. "In short, it is a must-win for Democrats and Republicans this cycle. This campaign is expected to be fiercely fought, with both parties spending heavily, and both candidates running aggressive campaigns."

On her campaign website, Habush Sinykin says her priorities are strengthening democracy, protecting women's healthcare access, community safety, growing the economy, lowering taxes, safeguarding the environment and strengthening education systems.

She is endorsed by Wisconsin Conservation Voters, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, Moms Demand Action, and Democratic leaders in the Wisconsin Senate.

Jodi Habush Sinykin campaign website