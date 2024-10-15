Here's what you need to know about the 2024 West Allis-West Milwaukee School District referendums

The West Allis-West Milwaukee (WAWM) School District is asking voters to approve two tax referendums: a $5.8 million recurring referendum to increase the revenue limit to pay for teacher and staff compensation and a $70 million referendum for facility improvements.

The questions are on the Nov. 5 ballot, along with the presidential election, a U.S. Senate election, Congressional races, and elections for Wisconsin Assembly and Senate.



What are the questions?

Question 1: Operating Referendum

The first question asks voters to allow the district to increase its revenue by $5.8 million per year, beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

The question on the ballot says:

Shall the School District of West Allis-West Milwaukee, et al., Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $5,800,000 beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of only teacher and staff compensation?

Question 2: Capital Referendum

The second question asks for $70 million to fund districtwide facility improvements.

The question on the ballot says:

Shall the School District of West Allis-West Milwaukee, et al., Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $70,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school facility improvement project consisting of: safety, security and accessibility updates; roofing, HVAC, boiler, technical education, building infrastructure and site repairs; capital maintenance; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?

Why does the district say these referendums are needed?

Operating referendum

Public school district funding in Wisconsin is capped by state-imposed revenue limits, which restrict how much districts receive in property tax funding and general state aid. Revenue limits determine the majority of schools districts' budgets.

The Republican-controlled state Legislature has not reliably increased revenue limits to keep pace with inflation — leaving districts to deal with increased costs without commensurate state funding.

To raise money beyond revenue limits, school districts must go to voter referendum. WAWM along with about 80 other school districts placed referendums to raise revenue limits on the ballot this fall. It's become an increasingly common tool for school districts to balance budgets.

WAWM leaders say their district receives hundreds of dollars less per student compared to other area districts, due to the revenue limit. They say compensation is the top reason staff leave the district, and that the district has a relatively inexperienced workforce as a result, with more than half of employees having five years or less experience.

According to the district, passage of the referendum would result in a 6% salary increase for teachers and staff.

Capital referendum

District leaders say the $70 million capital referendum would address roofing, HVAC, boiler, technical education, building infrastructure and individual building needs.

A more detailed list of improvement includes: 60 bathroom ADA updates, 52 roof repairs across 11 schools, air conditioning window units in seven elementary schools and Dottke High School, and an air filtration system at Nathan Hale High School.

The district notes that school consolidation is not included in this referendum. WAWM already closed some schools due to a previous failed referendum and declining student enrollment.

"In April 2022, a referendum question for $149,000,000 Debt Issue for a comprehensive high school at Nathan Hale site failed." the WAWM referendum website says. "Since then, three schools have been closed in the district as part of the facility plan to reduce costs."

What will the tax impact be?

According to the district, the $5.8 million operational referendum would result in a property tax increase of $56 a year on a $100,000 home. For a $240,000 home (the average property value in the district), it would be a $134 year increase. The cost is broken into monthly increments on the WAWM website.

The $70 million capital referendum would have a smaller tax impact because it is funded by issuing debt. For a $100,000 home, it would be a $44 property tax increase per year. For a $240,000 home, it would be a $106 increase.

If both referendums are approved, the tax impact on a $240,000 home would be about $239 per year.

More information about the WAWM referendums can be found on the district website.