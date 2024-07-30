Wisconsin Senate District 6: Meet the candidate

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Senate District

Wisconsin Senate District 6 includes parts of north, west, and downtown Milwaukee, and part of eastern Wauwatosa.

Wisconsin Legislature Senate District 6

The district is currently represented by Democrat LaTonya Johnson who is running for re-election unchallenged.

According to WisPolitics, the district leans 86% Democratic.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidate. Responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidate

LaTonya Johnson (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

When I opened an in-home day care center in Milwaukee, I saw families working hard but struggling. I became a 24-hour center to help parents who worked varied schedules have a safe place for their children while they worked.

I decided to run for public office because I wanted to take care of my day care kids beyond their time in my care and to help ensure all of Wisconsin’s families can thrive. From fixing gaps in the Amber Alert system to securing funding for childcare access I ran for office to help our children and families thrive and am running for reelection to continue building toward a better future for our kids.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

While serving in my first term as a state senator, my office knocked on thousands of doors asking community members what issues mattered to them. What I hear again and again from our neighbors is that they want safe communities, affordable childcare and housing, and access to basic necessities. During my time in the Legislature, I have built relationships with other elected officials from all sides of the political spectrum. I am working on bipartisan housing affordability legislation and plan to continue using my voice on the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee to advocate for Milwaukee’s fair share of investments.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Success at the end of my term would mean more families in Senate District 6 having access to quality, affordable childcare, more educational opportunities, and reliable transportation. It would look like safer neighborhoods with common sense and effective gun safety measures in place. Success would be seeing our community thrive with reduced racial disparities in economic opportunities and health outcomes, particularly for moms and babies. Ultimately, it means a more equitable and prosperous future for all residents of our community.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

What distinguishes my experience is my deep community roots and ensuring the community has a voice in policy initiatives. I have a proven record of fixing gaps in our systems based on real-life challenges faced by families in our community. Whether it be my role as a former child care provider, a mother, or a union president, my approach as a legislator stems from real-life experiences and a commitment to making a tangible difference.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

I am still early in the endorsement process but have so far been endorsed by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin.

LaTonya Johnson campaign website