Wisconsin Assembly District 82: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Assembly District 82

Wisconsin Assembly District 82 is in central Waukesha County, it includes most of the city of Waukesha.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 82

The district is currently represented by Republican Chuck Wichgers, who is running in a different district under the new legislative maps.

There are two Democrats and one Republican running for the position. The Democrat who receives the most votes in the Aug. 13 primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 5, along with the Republican.

According to WisPolitics, the district leans 57.5% Republican.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Scott Allen (Republican)

Allen did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.

Allen was first elected to the Assembly in 2014. Allen says inflation is an important issue that impacts lower-class workers the most.

“We need common sense solutions including regulatory reduction and permanent tax relief for Wisconsin to remain competitive. We need to give our long-term residents reasons to stay in Wisconsin and we need to give other people reasons to relocate to Wisconsin,” his campaign website says.

Allen cites other issues on his website including education reform and public safety. Allen says ending racial disparities starts with improving education and parenting.

“This will require strategic funding of evidence-based early childhood education initiatives as well as supporting expanded school choice opportunities,” his website says.

Allen says Wisconsinites deserve “a robust debate about life and abortion” and “we must protect the lives of those who have no voice.”

Scott Allen campaign website

Samuel N. D'Amico (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

When I was a child, I believed that I could do and be anything when I grew up regardless of my family's financial situation. That unwavering sense of optimism that built this nation and defined a generation is slowly drifting away from our kids, and the prospects of their future. I am not a politician — not even close. I'm the product of Waukesha public schools, middle class worker, and third generation Wisconsinite, running to be your state representative.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

Many issues such as public education, the economy and small businesses, defending our democracy and supporting a woman's right to reproductive healthcare have been top of mind for many of our neighbors. As state representative, foremost, I will represent our district with honest, trustworthy, and accountable leadership that our constituents can count on. On the issues, I will do everything in my power to lead on these important issues, defending a woman's right to choose, repealing Act 10, supporting our economy and our public schools.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Success would look like a state that truly values the future of our kids and puts their education and opportunities first, one that protects the freedom and liberties of all and does not restrict access to lifesaving reproductive care, a state that expands Badgercare and does our part to ensure there is no such thing as an uninsured Wisconsinite, and joins our neighbors together, Democrat, Republican, Independent and everything else in between around an agenda that doesn't favor politics over progress.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I am the only candidate in this race that has beaten a Republican in dark red Waukesha. I am the only candidate that has received the Mom's Demand Action distinction for gun violence prevention, and the only candidate who has spent the better part of their political career fighting to support and defend public schools. As your state representative, I will bring a fresh, new, and younger perspective to the table, one we don't have now, and one, only we can bring.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

Italian American Democrats, Nancy Pelosi - Chair

Run for Something

Jessica Katzenmeyer - Former State Senate candidate who turned a Republican district competitive, and LGBTQ activist, with local experience in West Allis

Mom's Demand Action candidate distinction for Gun Violence Prevention (only candidate, democrat or republican to receive)

Carroll University Democratic Group, Carroll Leftists

Samuel N. D'Amico campaign website

Kevin Reilly (Democrat)

Reilly did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.



Reilly says he was motivated to run for District 82 after he identified “a clear and present danger to our democracy.”

“Both the events of January 6, 2021, and the attempts to invalidate and overturn the free and legal election results in Wisconsin, led me to conclude that the democracy I cherish and value is at risk of being lost,” his campaign website says.

Reilly supports Medicaid expansion and marijuana legalization. He is anti-abortion and says he will defend women’s health care.

“I believe that as a society we also need to provide resources for early childhood, support mothers and children regardless of socio-economic status and provide comprehensive reproductive education to all our children; all of which has been shown as the most effective way to avoid unwanted and unplanned pregnancies,” his website says.

He serves on three boards and committees with the City of Waukesha including public works, transit and zoning appeals. His brother, Shawn Reilly has served as Waukesha’s mayor since 2014.

Kevin Reilly campaign website