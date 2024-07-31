Wisconsin Assembly District 11: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.



What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.



Assembly District 11

Wisconsin Assembly District 11 is in north-central Milwaukee. It includes the neighborhoods of Thurston Woods, Brynwood, Graceland, and Old North Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 11

The district is currently represented by Democrat Dora Drake, who is now running for a Senate seat.

There are two Democrats running for the position. The Democrat who receives the most votes in the Aug. 13 primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 5.

According to WisPolitics, the district leans approximately 89% Democratic.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Courtesy of campaign Sequanna Taylor

Sequanna Taylor (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I grew up in Milwaukee, WI, and have always been passionate about seeing our community thrive. Having witnessed both the challenges and the potential of our district, I am motivated to run for state representative because I believe in the power of dedicated leadership to make a positive impact. My commitment to enhancing the success of our community drives me to seize every opportunity to advocate for better resources, policies, and support systems that will benefit all residents. My candidacy is rooted in a deep desire to uplift and empower our community, ensuring that we all have the opportunity to succeed and prosper.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

The primary concerns I hear from constituents include youth, housing, potholes, and reentry support. Youth: Implement programs for education, vocational training, and mentorship. Housing: Advocate for affordable housing and homelessness prevention. Potholes: Prioritize timely street maintenance and infrastructure improvements. Reentry Support: Support programs offering job training, mental health services, and housing assistance.

I will continue hosting informational sessions to address concerns and ensure effective resolutions. My commitment is to listen to my constituents and improve the quality of life for all residents in District 11.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Success would mean significant strides in reentry programs, housing, mental health, and youth economic development.Goals: Reentry Programs: Lower recidivism and support returning citizens. Health & Human Needs: Ensure access to affordable housing and mental health services. Youth and Economic Development: Provide education, vocational training, and job opportunities. By the end of my term, I aim to create sustainable opportunities, address barriers, and close loopholes, ensuring residents can thrive and contribute positively to Wisconsin.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

Growing up in Milwaukee, I've seen the changes and barriers our community faces. My two decades in education with MPS have allowed me to address families' concerns closely. Currently serving my 5th term as County Supervisor, I've built strong relationships in District 5, which overlaps with District 11. My transparency, commitment to meeting people where they are, and belief in putting family first set me apart. My deep connection to this community and extensive experience in education, advocacy, and public service uniquely position me to address District 11's needs effectively.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.



Supervisor Coggs Jones

Supervisor Steven Shea

Supervisor Wasserman

City Attorney Evan Goyke

Sequanna Taylor campaign website

Courtesy of candidate Amillia Heredia

Amillia Heredia (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I have always had a passion for pushing for more equitable representation of people who have gone through hard times and advocating for their voices to be uplifted and included in decisions made that directly impact that. As former UWM Student Association President, I see this need in the community and want to utilize my life experiences, my privilege, and my determination to make Milwaukee’s potential a reality. People don’t need elected officials who don’t understand what they’ve been through, they deserve elected officials who can speak from experience and articulate the roadblocks they are facing.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

My conversations with constituents have centered around safety and they want for more transparency and accountability with elected officials. Upholding my values — accountability, compassion, and transformative — and making my self accessible to constituents is a clear path to allow myself just that. Furthermore, issues of safety often brought up the conversations of speed bumps, better street lighting, and reimagining how to keep the youth of being justice impacted. I plan to uplift these concerns to other city elected officials and also collaborate with the various levels of government to ensure that these concerns are addressed.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Success for me would look like the following: Community members and constituents feeling both involved and informed in my decision making and how I’m advocating for them. The creation of a strong collaboration across all levels of government to address common goals and visions. Legislation drafted with community stakeholders and opportunities for community feedback.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I will be bringing an authentic perspective and advocacy to the position, one that has not been influenced by the political status quo. I can speak to all four of my campaign intentions personally — expanding children’s access to housing, food, and education, expanding access to healthcare, enacting transformative justice, improve the foster care system — as I’ve been directly impacted by the lack of policies surrounding them. Constituents have voiced their need for an elected official who they can trust can speak to the issue at hand because they’ve lived that experience.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.



Black Leaders Organizing Communities (BLOC)

Citizen Action

Run for Something

Amillia Heredia campaign website